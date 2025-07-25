Will Ospreay's real-life fiancée fires massive shots at Mercedes Mone after signing for AEW

By Gaurav Singh
Published Jul 25, 2025
Mercedes Mone Will Ospreay
Mercedes Mone targeted by Will Ospreay's girl (Image source-Mercedes and Ospreay on X)

Top AEW star Will Ospreay's real-life partner took some cheeky shots at TBS Champion Mercedes Mone. The two women were involved in a back-and-forth on social media recently.

Mercedes Mone was targeted by Will Ospreay's fiancée, Alex Windsor. It was recently announced that Windsor had officially signed with All Elite Wrestling and also made her Collision debut last Saturday. After she became All Elite, Windsor had a war of words with the TBS Champion, Mercedes Mone, on X.

The CEO targeted Alex Windsor, saying she wanted to dance all over Windsor's face because she is from the UK. Windsor replied by calling Mone out for a big upcoming show in the UK, Forbidden Door 2025, and also made fun of her dancing. Mercedes retaliated by sharing a clip of her dancing with Will Ospreay, stating the following:

also-read-trending Trending
"That’s not what your man thinks 🤭🤑."

Reacting to the above statement, Alex Windsor took a shot at Mone, claiming that Ospreay was a better wrestler and dancer than the former WWE star:

"So he wrestles AND dances better than you? Good job Bill☺️," Windsor wrote.
Mercedes Mone sent a message ahead of her match outside AEW

Mercedes Mone challenged Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship at All In: Texas but failed to capture the title after a great encounter. The CEO is slated for her first match since All In this Friday against Safire Reed at the RevPro Summer Sizzler event.

Ahead of her match in the UK, Mercedes alleged that the fans are trying to make her lose due to food poisoning, and also said she couldn't wait to punch Safire Reed in their match:

"Yall, trying to make me lose due to food poisoning!!!!!!! I can’t wait to punch and 🤮 all over @safirewrestler #revprouk," Mone wrote.

Fans will have to wait and see when the TBS Champion returns on AEW TV after her UK tour.

