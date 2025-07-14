Will Ospreay's real-life partner breaks silence after impressive debut match at AEW All In Texas

Will Ospreay proved to be a highlight of AEW All In: Texas, winning his high-stakes match against The Young Bucks alongside Swerve Strickland and returning during the main event to help 'Hangman' Adam Page even the odds against the Death Riders. His real-life partner, Alex Windsor, also stepped into the spotlight at the show.

Ad

Ospreay and Windsor recently got engaged, and the latter also joined up with AEW. She competed in her first match since signing at All In: Texas, showcasing her skills against some of the top stars in the company during the Women's Casino Gauntlet Match.

Although Athena ultimately won the bout, Alex Windsor was seemingly satisfied with her performance. She took to X/Twitter today with a clip of her battle against Syuri amid the chaos of the match, noting that she made a pretty good first impression on AEW fans.

Ad

Trending

"First impressions and all that🫡," she wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Alex Windsor is ready to tear it up in AEW

Despite having just competed in her first official match as an AEW talent, Alex Windsor is no rookie. The British star has been in the business for more than 15 years and has wrestled for TJPW, CMLL, Pro-Wrestling: EVE, Revolution Pro, and more.

The Casino Gauntlet Match wasn't the first time she mixed it up with Syuri, either. The two fought for the IWGP Women's Championship at an EVE event on June 6, which Windsor lost. Following the match, she picked up a mic and claimed that she was ready to hang with the best in All Elite Wrestling:

Ad

"I am ready to graft. I am more than ready to prove that I can hang with the best of them and I will be where the best wrestle. From this moment on, Alex Windsor is All Elite."

Windsor has stiff competition in Tony Khan's promotion, with names like Mercedes Mone, Athena, Mina Shirakawa, and many more vying to topple Toni Storm. Only time will tell whether she can find her way to the main event scene.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jacob Terrell Jacob is an AEW contributor and editor at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He has edited and published over 8,000 articles for Sportskeeda Wrestling in just over two years, and subsequently donned the hat of a contributor, demonstrating his commitment to continuous learning. His experience goes beyond wrestling, with five years as an editor for several independent publishing houses and three years as a captioning specialist.



Jacob's first memory of pro wrestling dates back to Sting vs. Ric Flair for the World Heavyweight Championship at Great American Bash 1990. He later began writing for a newsletter and blog at the University of North Texas, and his love of wrestling naturally led him to seek opportunities in the media.



His favorite wrestler is The Icon, as he feels Sting has evolved throughout his career on a parallel path with his own growth as a person. He was Jacob's childhood hero and teenage idol, and now he makes him less afraid of getting older.



Jacob ensures relevance and accuracy in his articles by working hard to maintain his ideals and objectivity without sacrificing his unique voice, inspiring other writers in the section to follow suit.



Jacob’s non-wrestling interests include Anime, video games, and fantasy novels. Know More

Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!