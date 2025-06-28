  • home icon
Will Ospreay sends a three-word message to real-life partner following the announcement of her AEW return

By Debangshu Nath
Modified Jun 28, 2025 11:17 GMT
Will Ospreay is engaged to a new AEW signing. (Image via Ospreay's Instagram)
Will Ospreay is engaged to a new AEW signing. (Image via Ospreay's Instagram)

AEW star Will Ospreay is one of Tony Khan's biggest assets. He is a former two-time AEW International Champion and was immensely successful in New Japan Pro Wrestling. He has held the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship once and the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship twice.

Ospreay is engaged to English wrestler Alex Windsor. The latter has featured in a few All Elite Wrestling and Ring of Honor matches and is popular in the British independent circuit. Interestingly, Tony Khan recently signed her. She will probably begin performing for the company soon, and since she is immensely talented in the ring, she could become AEW Women's World Champion in the future.

The Aerial Assassin was overjoyed with Alex Windsor's acquisition. A few hours ago, he sent her a three-word message on Instagram with a fascinating caption.

"Break B**ches Backs" wrote Ospreay.

Ospreay&#039;s message to his partner. (Image via Ospreay&#039;s Instagram story)
Ospreay's message to his partner. (Image via Ospreay's Instagram story)

The former International Champion seemingly wants his partner to dominate the women's division. Windsor has won numerous titles throughout her career, including the RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championship. Hopefully, she will be a massive star in AEW.

Will Ospreay recently claimed that AEW wrestlers are much better in the ring than WWE wrestlers

In a recent interview with The Daily Star, The Aerial Assassin said that even though he respects WWE, he believes that AEW wrestlers are much more talented in the squared circle. Additionally, he claimed that even on his worst day, he could outperform many names from the Stamford-based company.

"‘Yeah, you guys are the biggest. Yeah, you guys are drawing the bigger houses. Yeah, you guys have got the bigger deals.’ But the moment the bell rings, I think we’re better than all of them. Like, I think honestly on my worst day, I’m better than a lot of the guys in-ring." Will Ospreay said. [H/T: Whatculture]
Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland will probably team up to lock horns with the Young Bucks at All In 2025. Hopefully, this match will be made official soon.

Debangshu Nath

Debangshu Nath

Edited by Debangshu Nath
