Will Ospreay sensationally claims wrestling company rejected WWE's offer to buy them

NJPW star Will Ospreay recently revealed that WWE offered $1 million to UK independent promotion Revolution Pro Wrestling, which was eventually rejected by the promotion.

Ospreay has history with Revolution Pro Wrestling, which he talked about on Sunday at a press conference following NJPW Destruction in Kobe.

While promoting his upcoming match for the IWGP United States Championship with Zack Sabre Jr., Ospreay recalled his history in RevPro and also talked about WWE's offer to the promotion.

He stated:

"We are the two guys that were the backbone of British wrestling, the two guys that made it succeed, the two guys that were the bridge to New Japan Pro Wrestling — to allow El Phantasmo to come over, to allow Dan Moloney, Francesco Akira, Callum Newman, and so many other people to cross over from Revolution Pro Wrestling, a small independent UK company that had a million dollars from WWE, and he turned it down because he believed in Revolution Pro Wrestling." [H/T:PostWrestling]

Will Ospreay puts WWE, AEW and NJPW on notice

Will Ospreay seems to have major aspirations ahead for the future, and he will not let anyone get in his way. In a recent interview, the star put the entire pro-wrestling industry on notice.

During a recent interview with NJPW, Ospreay claimed that he's above any other star in professional wrestling.

Ospreay remarked:

"I’ve said for so long, that little catchphrase. ‘My name’s Will Ospreay and I am on another level’. I say it as a catchphrase, but I genuinely do mean it. I genuinely believe I’m on a level above any other professional wrestler."

He further continued:

"I want to see if anyone can knock me off my throne, and I don’t think that anyone can. I don’t think there’s anyone that can say they are consistently, on point, the best in the world. I don’t think anyone can, not in AEW, not in WWE and not in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Nobody can say they’re better than Will Ospreay." (H/T: NJPW).

