Will Ospreay staggered by Tony Khan's next opponent for him: "I never thought I would ever wrestle you again"

AEW star Will Ospreay is set to face Katsuyori Shibata on next week's Dynamite, and the announcement has gotten an interesting reaction from the latter.

The former NJPW star faced Shibata during their time together in New Japan Pro-Wrestling at The New Beginning in Osaka event in February 2017, where Shibata successfully defeated Ospreay. The Aerial Assassin's current rival, Bryan Danielson, recently defeated Shibata on last week's Collision. Will Ospreay looks to do the same as he faces Katsuyori Shibata in a singles match on next week's Dynamite.

On Twitter/X, Ospreay sent out the following tweet ahead of his clash with Katsuyori Shibata. He promised to have a better match than Bryan Danielson in the Tony Khan-led promotion.

"I never thought I would ever wrestle you again. 7 years ago we battled in Osaka, in defeat you taught me that I wasn’t made of glass. That I could take a hit and keep walking forward. While it’s will be a pleasure, it’s your life or mine. Whatever Bryan can do, I can do it better."

Bryan Danielson is set to face Will Ospreay in a dream match at next month's AEW Dynasty.

Will Ospreay recently spoke about his match against WWE Hall of Famer Vader

The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay recently shared his experience facing Big Van Vader in the squared circle.

Vader faced The Aerial Assassin at a Revolution Pro Wrestling event in 2016. Speaking on the Talk is Jericho podcast, Ospreay revealed that wrestling Vader was "a horrible experience" as he wasn't very nice to him.

"So it was great, but then it just became too much to basically be like, I thought he actually wanted to fight me, so I was like, 'What is going on?' And then we got into a group conversation and basically sorted out the match. For me, it was a horrible experience because he is not the nicest chap in the world, but I don't want to speak ill because he's passed on now, and he's someone's dad. All the best to the family, but he wasn't very nice to me." [H/T WrestlingINC]

The Aerial Assassin has had the privilege of wrestling many great opponents in professional wrestling, like Vader, Bryan Danielson, Kenny Omega, and more. It will be interesting to see his dream matches in AEW.

