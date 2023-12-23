Will Ospreay stunned by recent AEW spot

AEW star Will Ospreay was recently left amazed by an incredible match that took place on this Friday's AEW Rampage.

On the recent episode of Rampage, AAA Mega Champion El Hijo Del Vikingo faced Black Taurus in a blockbuster rematch after their previous bout at the Ring of Honor Final Battle. Both competitors have been praised by Tony Khan for their incredible performances and fellow All Elite Wrestling name Will Ospreay also reacted to the match.

Taking to Twitter, The Aerial Assassin heaped praise on the exciting competition on Rampage with some interesting comments.

"This is legit like playing spider-man 2"

Expand Tweet

AEW star Will Ospreay sends a heartfelt message to a young star on his first-ever wrestling match in Japan

AEW star and former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay recently sent a message to an up-and-coming star who had his first match in Japan.

After having remarkable success in New Japan Pro Wrestling, The Aerial Assassin recently signed a three-year contract with the Tony Khan-led promotion. Ospreay's arrival was made official at the Full Gear 2023 Pay-Per-View.

Ospreay took to Twitter and shared an emotional message for Callum Newman who also happens to be his long-time friend. Newman is set to wrestle his first match in Japan. The latter has also competed against Ospreay during their time in the REVPRO Wrestling promotion.

The Aerial Assassin shared some encouraging words for Callum Newman and stated that things are only going up for him after competing at the Korakuen Hall in Japan.

"I cannot express this enough. I am so proud of @PrinceofpaceCN I was watching in my kitchen at home with tears in my eyes. That’s your first singles match in Japan in korakuen hall. It’s only up from here little bro."

Expand Tweet

Which star do you want to see Will Ospreay compete against in All Elite Wrestling? Let us know in the comments below.