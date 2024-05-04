Will Ospreay could win a massive title unification match at AEW All In 2024, according to former WWE personality

A former WWE star feels that Will Ospreay could win a massive title unification match at AEW All In 2024.

Aiden English made a name for himself in WWE as one-half of Vaudevillains alongside Simon Gotch. Together the two of them captured the NXT Tag Team Championship. However, things took a turn for the worse when they were called up to the main roster. They floundered around WWE's tag team division before they split up.

Following their split, Aiden English partnered with Miro and together they were one of the most beloved acts on the WWE roster. Despite this, English was released from his contract.

Aiden English recently interviewed with the REBOOKED Wrestling podcast where he mentioned that either the International or Continental Championships should be retired. He followed that up to suggest that Will Ospreay could win an International/Continental Championship title unification match at AEW All In 2024:

"We've talked about this before if don't want....if you want to run with Swerve [Strickland] for a while which I think would be really cool to see. Maybe that's kind of [Will] Ospreay's big Wembley moment is he wins that title you know what I mean or maybe that's if we do have a International Continental combine it happens there." [34:22 - 34:38]

Will Ospreay received a call from AJ Styles before signing with AEW

When Will Ospreay's NJPW contract was up, he was one of the most sought-after prospects in professional wrestling. As a result, he got offers from both WWE and AEW. However, Ospreay opted for Tony Khan's promotion due to the monetary benefit.

Speaking on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Ospreay mentioned that he received a phone call from AJ Styles when he was deciding which promotion to sign with.

Since joining AEW, Ospreay has been delivering consistent performances in the ring every week.

