"There's a mystique to him"- WWE legend discloses his first impression of AEW star Jon Moxley

Wrestling legend William Regal heaped praise on AEW star Jon Moxley as he decoded the run of Blackpool Combat Club thus far.

Regal shocked the world when he made his AEW debut earlier this year. He marched into the ring to separate Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley, who were waging war against each other. Slapping their cheeks, "Lord" Regal marked the advent of the popular faction. Later, the addition of Wheeler Yuta propelled the Blackpool Combat Club to full throttle.

Appearing on the Barstool Rasslin podcast, Regal gave his two cents on what makes Jon Moxley special:

"When I first met Jon, I liked him because there's a mystique to him and I like the way he does his things and the way he talks. This is all as real as it gets." (9.17-9.30)

The industry legend further mentioned that there is a believability factor associated with the popular faction:

"It works on many levels because it's not an act. The reasons most things really work well in wrestling is that it's not an act. You have to believe it in somehow. Well, we really do think that we're better wrestlers than everybody." (8.29-8.58)

Jon Moxley came up with different ideas for the faction name

The former Dean Ambrose is not one to leave any stone unturned. Fans have witnessed it from the moment he walked into AEW with his indigenous "Mox" character. Feuding against some of the most prominent names on the roster, Moxley has won over the crowd time and again.

Speaking with The Gazzette, William Regal gave insight into the naming of the stable. The former "Mr. Electricity" gave credit to Jon Moxley for coming up with the name:

"Jon came up to me and said he’s got a great idea for a name, because he had come up with different Blackpool things. I told him it’s not about me, it’s about the two of them, I’m just a spare part here and riding on your coattails. But he insisted we called it this." (Read more here)

The Blackpool Combat Club came up short against the Jericho Appreciation Society in an insane 'Anarchy in the Arena" match at Double or Nothing. On behalf of the BCC, Regal extended the challenge to JAS for a bout at the upcoming Blood and Guts pay-per-view. The match will be intense and it will be interesting to see how the story unfolds.

