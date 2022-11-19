Create

"Wish him and The Elite could settle their differences" - Twitter explodes after CM Punk seemingly references his AEW controversy during a recent appearance

By Soumik Datta
Modified Nov 19, 2022 06:00 PM IST
CM Punk was on commentary duty for CFFC once again
Wrestling fans on Twitter recently reacted to CM Punk seemingly referencing his controversial comments from the AEW All Out pay-per-view.

During the media scrum of the show, Punk took shots at Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and Hangman Adam Page. This led to a reported backstage altercation between The Elite and Punk.

Fury Pro Wrestling with CM Punk next year? 🤣[ #CFFC115 | LIVE NOW | on #UFCFIGHTPASS ] https://t.co/wmXgvmVME3

During the latest CFFC (Cage Fury Fighting Championships) show, Punk referenced his backstage controversy. Fans quickly took to Twitter to react to it, as a few of them even suggested that the former AEW World Champion might be returning to the promotion after referencing his issues.

Check out the Twitter reactions below:

@WrestlingNewsCo Elite fans enraged watching this
@WrestlingNewsCo i still miss you punk https://t.co/lKBxEiFA7w
@WrestlingNewsCo I wish him and the elite could settle their differences
@WrestlingNewsCo Seeing that video, he is now sounding a lot more like the Phil Brooks. We all knew when he was WWE champion in WWE. Being away from AEW. He seems much happier.
@WrestlingNewsCo Punk looks happier at a regional mma show than he was at aew……
@WrestlingNewsCo I missed all of CM Punks WWE run. I had stopped watching wrasslin. Found CM Punk for his AEW run, and I sure miss the guy.
@WrestlingNewsCo Hand’s still sore from KO’ing Matt Jackson 🤣🤣🤣
@TheEnemiesPE3 Nah, he cook them https://t.co/YAJPa694Nt
He will be back this meansAnd he said in sarcastic way twitter.com/WrestlingNewsC…
Damn bro lmao. At least he has a sense of humor about it. twitter.com/WrestlingNewsC…

It will be interesting to see if Punk's comments hold any substance in the months to come.

Eric Bischoff recently recalled warning Tony Khan after signing CM Punk

Eric Bischoff recently recalled warning Tony Khan after he had signed CM Punk to AEW.

Speaking to Fightful, Bischoff claimed that he personally wouldn't have put himself in a position like Khan did and would've prevented the issue. He said:

"How would I handle it? I don’t know, man. I don’t know. I wouldn’t have put myself in that position to begin with. If you remember, you may not have paid any attention, but I made a comment one day, months before all that went down, I said, ‘CM Punk’s gonna be the biggest financial flop in the wrestling business.’ It stirred up all kinds of stuff. Tony Khan’s hair caught on fire. He was babbling like a f*cking idiot. He was so upset about it. Three months later, here we are. So I wouldn’t have put myself in that position."

Punk's final AEW appearance was at All Out 2022, as his status with the company remains unclear.

At the upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view, The Elite will be returning to in-ring action for the first time since the incident with Punk. They are set to face off against the Death Triangle for the AEW World Trios Championships.

It remains to be seen if Punk still has a future in the world of professional wrestling or not.

