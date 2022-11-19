Wrestling fans on Twitter recently reacted to CM Punk seemingly referencing his controversial comments from the AEW All Out pay-per-view.

During the media scrum of the show, Punk took shots at Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and Hangman Adam Page. This led to a reported backstage altercation between The Elite and Punk.

During the latest CFFC (Cage Fury Fighting Championships) show, Punk referenced his backstage controversy. Fans quickly took to Twitter to react to it, as a few of them even suggested that the former AEW World Champion might be returning to the promotion after referencing his issues.

Takeflightnation @takeflightunitd @WrestlingNewsCo I wish him and the elite could settle their differences @WrestlingNewsCo I wish him and the elite could settle their differences

Joseph “The Demon “Albanese @DemonEvilMuscle @WrestlingNewsCo Seeing that video, he is now sounding a lot more like the Phil Brooks. We all knew when he was WWE champion in WWE. Being away from AEW. He seems much happier. @WrestlingNewsCo Seeing that video, he is now sounding a lot more like the Phil Brooks. We all knew when he was WWE champion in WWE. Being away from AEW. He seems much happier.

Supremepapi @itstillhurtsbro @WrestlingNewsCo Punk looks happier at a regional mma show than he was at aew…… @WrestlingNewsCo Punk looks happier at a regional mma show than he was at aew……

Heath Edward @Heathen2323 @WrestlingNewsCo I missed all of CM Punks WWE run. I had stopped watching wrasslin. Found CM Punk for his AEW run, and I sure miss the guy. @WrestlingNewsCo I missed all of CM Punks WWE run. I had stopped watching wrasslin. Found CM Punk for his AEW run, and I sure miss the guy.

Geekdom101 @EmperorBigD Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo CM Punk: “I’m bad news you don’t want me in the locker room” CM Punk: “I’m bad news you don’t want me in the locker room” https://t.co/fytZv50XJ0 Damn bro lmao. At least he has a sense of humor about it. twitter.com/WrestlingNewsC… Damn bro lmao. At least he has a sense of humor about it. twitter.com/WrestlingNewsC…

It will be interesting to see if Punk's comments hold any substance in the months to come.

Eric Bischoff recently recalled warning Tony Khan after signing CM Punk

Eric Bischoff recently recalled warning Tony Khan after he had signed CM Punk to AEW.

Speaking to Fightful, Bischoff claimed that he personally wouldn't have put himself in a position like Khan did and would've prevented the issue. He said:

"How would I handle it? I don’t know, man. I don’t know. I wouldn’t have put myself in that position to begin with. If you remember, you may not have paid any attention, but I made a comment one day, months before all that went down, I said, ‘CM Punk’s gonna be the biggest financial flop in the wrestling business.’ It stirred up all kinds of stuff. Tony Khan’s hair caught on fire. He was babbling like a f*cking idiot. He was so upset about it. Three months later, here we are. So I wouldn’t have put myself in that position."

Punk's final AEW appearance was at All Out 2022, as his status with the company remains unclear.

At the upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view, The Elite will be returning to in-ring action for the first time since the incident with Punk. They are set to face off against the Death Triangle for the AEW World Trios Championships.

It remains to be seen if Punk still has a future in the world of professional wrestling or not.

