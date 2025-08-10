“Wish I could be there!” - Bayley sends an emotional message to top AEW star

A top AEW star recently shared an update on social media and got an emotional response from WWE star Bayley. The star was attending a wrestling event outside All Elite Wrestling.The star in question is Athena, who has become a major player in Tony Khan's promotion in recent months. The ROH Women's World Champion won the inaugural Women's Casino Royal at All In, which guaranteed her a shot at Toni Storm's AEW Women's World Championship. The Fallen Goddess is set to cash in on that opportunity at Forbidden Door later this month.A few days ago, Athena took to Instagram to update fans that she had arrived in Bedford for MPX Wrestling's &quot;Who Runs The World&quot; event that took place on August 9. The Fallen Goddess was hosting the event.&quot;Fresh off the plane and right into the @mpxwrestling event center for setup with @palmer_isnt_here !!! 1st and 2nd row sold out with only a handful of tickets remaining!!! Get your tickets now for my passion project and for a few surprises!!! MPXWrestling.com,&quot; Athena wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe post prompted a response from Athena's former colleague and WWE star Bayley. In an emotional message, The Role Model expressed her desire to be at the event.&quot;Wish I could be there!&quot; wrote Bayley.Check out her comment below: Screengrab of Bayley's comment on Athena's Post [Credit: Athena on Instagram ]Fans want Bayley to join AEW after SummerSlam snubDespite her many efforts, Bayley did not get booked for SummerSlam 2025. Moreover, The Role Model also missed WrestleMania 41. Her absence from such major events has raised questions about her position in the Stamford-based promotion. In a backstage interview, Bayley herself stated that she was at a loss for words with regard to her career.This caught the attention of fans who took to X and stated that Bayley should leave the sports entertainment juggernaut. It remains to be seen what the future holds for The Role Model and if she'll ever join AEW.