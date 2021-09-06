AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker reacts to Adam Cole's debut at All Out 2021

AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker has reacted to Adam Cole's debut for Tony Khan's promotion at All Out 2021.

Cole's stunning appearance at the recently-concluded pay-per-view has taken the wrestling world by storm. Cole's fiancé, Britt Baker, is the latest to share her reaction to the highly talked-about debut.

Taking to Twitter, Baker sent a tweet with three heart emojis in response to a clip of Cole's debut shared by AEW's official Twitter handle. It looks like Baker is more than happy to see Cole working for the same promotion as her. Check out the AEW Women's Champion's tweet here:

This isn't the first time Baker has reacted to her fiancé's antics inside the ring. During Adam Cole's final NXT match at TakeOver 36 against Kyle O'Reilly, the Panama City Playboy had applied the lockjaw, Baker's finisher.

In response, Baker had tweeted "Bay Bay." While it would be fun to see Adam Cole and Britt Baker align on-screen, whether or not AEW uses their relationship for storyline purposes remains to be seen.

Adam Cole joined The Elite upon his AEW debut

While Cole appearing at All Out was a surprise in itself, what was more surprising was the fact that he immediately showed his true colors and aligned with The Elite.

The Chicago crowd had given Cole a hero's welcome, though they soon began booing him once he attacked Jungle Boy. However, Adam Cole joining The Elite also makes sense since all the stable's members were his Bullet Club stablemates before he joined WWE in 2017.

AEW fans are in for a treat as The Elite and Adam Cole are sure to dominate the promotion's programming in the coming weeks and months.

Do you want to see Britt Baker and Adam Cole together in AEW? Do you think Cole did the right thing by aligning with The Elite? Sound off in the comments section below.

QT Marshall reacted to Roman Reigns' controversial comments. Check it out right here!

Edited by Abhinav Singh