Working with WWE veteran was a "gift," says Vince Russo (Exclusive)

Former WWE Head Editor Vince Russo has had the opportunity to work with numerous legends in the industry. According to Russo, filming vignettes with the legendary Jake "The Snake" Roberts is something one could never learn any other way.

While he never became the world champion during his WWE tenure, Jake Roberts is always praised for his promo skills, and even today, some of his work is cited as the best by some online fans.

During a recent episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo recalled working alongside Roberts and highly praised him for his promo work.

"Are you kidding me, bro? To do a vignette with this guy? That’s exactly what it is, you are literally just sitting there and hanging on his every word and learning every aspect. That’s a gift, man. When you’re doing that, you’re in the game! When you are producing a Jake Roberts [vignette] and you are taking this all in? That’s a freaking education bro, that you can never, ever buy, bro." [03:55 onward]

Check out the full episode below:

For any fans wondering if the WWE Hall of Famer will ever make a comeback like Ric Flair, unfortunately, Jake "The Snake" Roberts has confirmed that he will never return to the squared circle as an active competitor again.

Missed out on last week's AEW Dynamite or Rampage? Catch up with the results right here.

Vince Russo believes WWE made a mistake by bringing the veteran back for an appearance at Royal Rumble '97

In early 1997, Roberts tried to transition his career into a backstage role, but unfortunately, a relapse hindered his attempts. Despite this, he returned to the ring and even appeared in that year's Royal Rumble, before being released in February 1997.

During the same episode, Russo recalled seeing the WWE veteran strung out and questioned why the promotion brought him back for the 1997 Royal Rumble.

"I don’t know what he was on, but I do know he was out of it. I witnessed it, I saw it with my own eyes. Vince sent him home, but then with the Royal Rumble angle years later, they always bring everybody back, and when they bring guys back like that they’re always going to test them. But I don’t know what happened at the management level, because right after The Royal Rumble when [Steve] Austin went over him he was kind of gone again?" [02:31 onward]

Despite all his demons and the opportunities he lost along his career, Jake "The Snake" Roberts is respected in the pro wrestling industry today and continues to be involved in AEW.

If you use any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Poll : 0 votes