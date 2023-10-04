Worrying signs as AEW draws its worst number ever for an episode against WWE NXT No Mercy

AEW Collision fell to the lowest viewership last Saturday night as it went head to head against NXT No Mercy, which featured one of the biggest female stars in WWE, Becky Lynch. The declining rating was a little surprising as the All Elite Saturday show featured top stars like Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson.

The September 30 episode of AEW Collision fell to 327,000 viewers and 106,000 (0.08), with both numbers being the lowest among the show's sixteen episodes.

Saturday's cable numbers were taken over by college football, which included Collision airing against Duke vs. Notre Dame, which averaged 5.3 million viewers.

However, it is clear that the main and dominant factor for the declining ratings was going head-to-head against NXT No Mercy, featuring Becky Lynch defending her NXT Women's title against Tiffany Stratton in an Extreme Rules match in the main event of the show.

"First reported by http://sportstvratings.com A new low for Collision in both total viewership and P18-49. Collision went against NXT No Mercy on Peacock and, as it has each week since early September, college football competition."

This past Saturday's episode included an eight-man tag main event with Bryan Danielson, Kenny Omega, and Chris Jericho teaming up for the first time on the eve of the WrestleDream pay-per-view.

Collision will once again go up against a WWE PLE as WWE Fastlane takes place this Saturday.

Former WWE name was reportedly present backstage at AEW Collision this past week

A talented star on the indie scene who also had a brief stint on AEW Dark Elevation and WWE NXT was reportedly present on AEW Collision this week.

The star in question is Vinny Pacifico. Vinny has competed in some famous indie promotions like Major League Wrestling, Warriors of Wrestling, Pro Wrestling Magic, and so on in his veteran wrestling career.

Pacifico has also performed on WWE's developmental brand NXT and AEW Dark Elevation earlier this year, where he had a major match against Wardlow.

According to a recent report by Fightful Select, he was backstage on Collision this past Saturday night but did not appear on TV.

"Fightful has confirmed that indie wrestler Vinny Pacifico was at tonight's show, though we haven't learned he will be used in any capacity. As of 10:30 ET, he hadn't appeared in any matches or anything of the sort."

