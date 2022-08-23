"This is exactly how WCW started to get" - Wrestling Legend recalls a worrying conversation with Tony Khan regarding backstage issues in AEW

Wrestling legend Konnan opened up about a rather worrying conversation he had with AEW President Tony Khan while backstage at an event in 2021.

There has been a lot of turmoil in recent weeks in AEW. Many have become more vocal about how unhappy they are with the company as well as problems regarding booking.

One comparison that is being made is AEW potentially becoming like WCW. The comparison is based on how the focus of consistent booking has seemingly shifted to focus on former WWE Superstars rather than AEW originals.

AEW moving Cm Punk vs Jon Moxley to a random Wednesday instead of one their big PPVS is a late WCW move. AEW moving Cm Punk vs Jon Moxley to a random Wednesday instead of one their big PPVS is a late WCW move. 😳😬😳😬

One person who can vouch for this is Konnan, who spoke on a conversation he had with Tony Khan about AEW potentially turning into WCW. This is what he had to say on the "Keepin' It 100" podcast:

“[Tony Khan] asked me ‘is this what WCW was like?’ I go ‘this is exactly how WCW started to get’ and he was like ‘oh f**k,’" said Konnan. "Then the last time I was there, bro you have no idea how many people came up to me and they were p***ed with the booking, they weren’t happy with how they were being used and they were very very vocal about it.” [3:22-3:44]

Konnan did defend Khan by saying that he was a nice guy, but also expressed that when you bring in bigger stars, you're going to want to present them as strong:

"You could imagine what a Sonny Kiss or a Joey Janela and all these other guys that were there at the beginning and you don’t really see much of them anymore, are feeling when all of these other people are coming in and it was always going to happen, when you get bigger fish, you’re going to use them,” he added. [3:00-3:20]

Tony Khan seems to have a number of problems backstage at AEW

For the first time in AEW's history, there seems to be a perceived lack of confidence in the company backstage. Several top stars are reportedly unhappy with how things are going.

The recent situation with CM Punk and Hangman Page has only added fuel to the fire. It has only made backstage issues in the company more prominent in the eyes of the fans, making a number of people worried about the future of the company.

Reynolds @IamReynolds2305 Just bad organization & producing that has this show lacking any sense of importance to a viewer. Add in the backstage drama & Tony Khan's lack of leadership & AEW has a lot of problems that fans should be concerned about. #AEWRampage Just bad organization & producing that has this show lacking any sense of importance to a viewer. Add in the backstage drama & Tony Khan's lack of leadership & AEW has a lot of problems that fans should be concerned about. #AEWRampage

Konnan also recently spoke about the lack of interest surrounding shows like Dark, Dark: Elevation, and even Rampage for being predictable. He also opined that there are no competitive matches for fans to get excited about.

Do you think AEW and Tony Khan are in trouble? Let us know in the comments section down below!

