"Worst promotion ever," "They treat their audience like idiots" - Fans blast AEW over recent Jon Moxley segment

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley has been the main focus of the promotion since his return last year. However, fans have been extremely critical of the company since last night's Dynamite segment involving the leader of The Death Riders.

Moxley is currently involved in a heated rivalry with Cope. He is set to defend his World Title against The Rated R Superstar at the AEW Revolution PPV event. However, fans have been calling out the company after a clip from Moxley and Cope's segment went viral on social media.

On X (formerly known as Twitter), a fan posted Cope taking out Jon Moxley with a steel chair backstage on Dynamite. However, he pointed out how Moxley could have easily seen The Rated R Superstar coming at him.

Fans reacted to the clip and called out the company for treating them like fools. Another fan called All Elite Wrestling 'the worst promotion'.

The replies kept reacting to the clip by giving hillarious reactions. One claimed that Cope didn't want to hit Marina Shafir which is why he took his time to attack Jon Moxley.

"just choked on my water" a fan tweeted.

"He was hiding his face behind the chair." another fan tweeted.

"He didn’t want to hit her with the chair. And she didn’t want to ruin the attack. She isn’t Rhea ripley who hits men, anyway" another fan tweeted.

Konnan doesn't enjoy Jon Moxley in AEW

Jon Moxley debuted in All Elite Wrestling in 2019 and was one of the first major names to jump ship from WWE. Moxley was known as Dean Ambrose in the Stamford-based promotion and even though he was a top star, his booking was often questionable.

However, wrestling veteran Konnan believes Jon Moxley was more enjoyable in his former company compared to his AEW run.

In an episode of his Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan claimed Jon Moxley was enjoyable in The Shield but his All Elite Wrestling's creative direction has been 'bad'.

"I'm gonna say WWE because at least I enjoyed it when he was in The Shield, and there has been nothing I have enjoyed since he has been in AEW. I wouldn't call him the worst wrestler ever 'cause there is a lot worse than him. But his creative I think has been really bad," Konnan said. [0:45 - 1:02]

Jon Moxley is in his fourth run as AEW World Champion and has maintained a top position in the company since 2019. We will have to wait and see which star eventually dethrones him for the title in the future.

