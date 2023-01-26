"Would like you to actually teach me" - 27-year-old AEW star reacts to Ric Flair's comments on in-ring capabilities

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently went out on a limb to criticize a young AEW star for lacking aggression in their chops, but instead of hitting back at the Nature Boy, the star in question has reached out for help.

During a recent edition of the "To Be The Man" podcast, Flair commented on the match between Bryan Danielson and Konosuke Takeshita, with the latter being slammed by the Nature Boy for having weak-looking chops.

The clip from the podcast circulated around Twitter before it was picked up by Takeshita himself, who instead of telling Ric Flair to keep his opinions to himself, the Japanese sensation thanked the legend for his honesty, even going as far as to ask for more pointers.

"I have the utmost respect for Ric Flair. It is incredible to me that he mentioned me. I need to practice a lot as I haven't done much chopping in Japan. Thanks for the advice. I would like you to actually teach me if possible. Watch my chops grow from now on." tweeted @Takesoup

Konosuke Takeshita 竹下幸之介 @Takesoup Joseph Santangelo @joeasks



Anyone agree?



#AEWDynamite Ric Flair said on his podcast that he thought the chops thrown by @Takesoup against Danielson were weak.Anyone agree? Ric Flair said on his podcast that he thought the chops thrown by @Takesoup against Danielson were weak.Anyone agree?#AEWDynamite https://t.co/EdpiwtMJfZ I have the utmost respect for Ric Flair. It is incredible to me that he mentioned me. I need to practice a lot as I haven't done much chopping in Japan. Thanks for the advice. I would like you to actually teach me if possible. Watch my chops grow from now on. twitter.com/joeasks/status… I have the utmost respect for Ric Flair. It is incredible to me that he mentioned me. I need to practice a lot as I haven't done much chopping in Japan. Thanks for the advice. I would like you to actually teach me if possible. Watch my chops grow from now on. twitter.com/joeasks/status…

Takeshita hasn't competed on AEW TV since his match with Bryan Danielson, but look out for the Japanese star's chops in upcoming matches, just to see if Flair's comments have sunk in.

Konosuke Takeshita has caught the attention of the AEW World Champion MJF

Even in losing to the American Dragon on January 11th, Konosuke Takeshita has still garnered himself a huge following among AEW fans and a lot of respect from wrestlers within All Elite Wrestling.

However, one man who has noticed the Japanese star sticking his nose into his business is AEW World Champion MJF, who said so, on the most recent episode of Dynamite.

Before cutting a promo on Danielson, MJF told Takeshita a number of things. He said that he actually does know how to pronounce his name, that he's incredibly talented, but also if he doesn't mind his own business, he will get hurt.

Konosuke has also made his feelings about MJF known in recent weeks, with both his promos in English and Japanese delivering the same message: he doesn't like the World Champion.

Do you think we will see MJF vs. Konosuke Takeshita in 2023? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Recommended Video Check out 36 Amazing stats and facts from 36 years of the WWE Royal Rumble

Poll : 0 votes