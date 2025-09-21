“Wouldn’t be fit to lace his boots”- Fans go berserk after The Miz takes a shot at major AEW star

The Miz recently took a shot at a top AEW star. Fans have gone berserk over these comments.

The Miz and Bryan Danielson have been at loggerheads with each other ever since the former was the latter's coach on season one of NXT. Their tensions were used in storylines between them. This was further amplified in 2016 during an episode of Talking Smack when Bryan Danielson accused Miz of being a coward for working a safer style. The A-Lister lost it during the segment and called out the former World Champion for his then-retirement. The segment ended when the A-Lister walked away.

During ESPN's Road to Wrestlepalooza show, the WWE star took a shot at Bryan Danielson by recalling the time the latter said he had a safe way of wrestling before saying that they don't need to talk about him since he doesn't work in the sports entertainment juggernaut anymore.

"Well, I had people tell me that I have a safe way of wrestling, but that person is no longer here anymore. So we don't need to talk about him." [H/T Fightful via X.com]

Fans have since reacted to his comments about the former AEW World Champion. Check out some of their reactions below:

Screengrab of fans' reactions (source: Fightful's X account)

The Miz recently revealed scrapped WWE Championship plans for him

After CM Punk walked out of the company in 2011, the WWE introduced a new title and announced a tournament to crown the new champion. Rey Mysterio won the tournament by defeating The Miz in the final. However, he lost the title to John Cena later that night.

During a recent interview on Bussin' With The Boys, The A-Lister claimed that he was originally booked to beat Rey and Cena and walk out with the WWE Championship. However, the plans were changed an hour before the show.

"There were times where I was going to be a WWE champion, and then I was told, like [an] hour before, 'Yep, it's not going to happen.' […] I remember there was, like, I think CM Punk left the show, and he took the title with him. So, they made up a paper champion or whatever? […] So they’re going to have a tournament, and I think I went up against Rey Mysterio, and I was going to beat Rey Mysterio, then I was going to beat John Cena, and I was going to be a champion. And then they switched it because usually we like babyface versus heel, right? Bad guy versus good guy. But then in this certain instance, especially back then, it would've been babyface versus babyface, Rey versus Cena, and they were like, 'You need a bad guy versus a good guy.' So I was the bad guy, but then it was like, 'Well, it is two huge monumental baby faces that are Rey Mysterio and John Cena."

It would've been interesting to see The Miz beat Rey Mysterio and John Cena on the same night.

