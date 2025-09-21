Major WWE Superstar seemingly takes a shot at Bryan Danielson

A top WWE star has caught attention after seemingly taking a dig at Bryan Danielson. The incident occurred just hours ahead of WWE's recently concluded pay-per-view Wrestlepalooza.

Ad

Bryan Danielson is regarded as one of the most outstanding in-ring performers in the history of pro-wrestling. The AEW star who made most of his name in the Stamford-based promotion is now retired from in-ring competition and has gotten into a full-time commentary role on AEW Dynamite. Danielson's legacy in the sports entertainment juggernaut is often defined by many great rivalries, be it with the villainous Authority faction or a longer-standing one with WWE superstar, The Miz. The latter now appears to have reignited after the A-Lister seemingly took a shot at the American Dragon.

Ad

Trending

On ESPN's Road To Wrestlepalooza show, Miz, while discussing his in-ring style, mentioned that some people told him he has a safe way of wrestling. The former WWE champion was seemingly referring to his clash with Bryan Danielson on an episode of Talking Smack in 2016, where Danielson described his in-ring style as soft and safe.

"Well, I had people tell me that I have a safe way of wrestling, but that person is no longer here anymore. So we don't need to talk about him," said The Miz [H/T: Fightful ]

Ad

Did WWE make a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Check Here!

Check out his comments in the video below:

Ad

Kyle Fletcher praises WWE star The Miz's mic skills

The Miz's stardom in pro wrestling is widely due to his exceptional mic skills and charisma, and recently, AEW TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher showered praise on the A-Lister for his abilities on the microphone.

On a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, the Protostar said:

“The Miz was one of my guys growing up. That’s another one that I still listen to and watch and go, ‘Oh my God, he’s so good on the mic.’ There are people that I probably look to, but I am trying now to not specifically draw inspiration from them. More so like, ‘Okay, how do I get to that level?’” [H/T: WrestlePurists on X]."

Meanwhile, Kyle Fletcher is coming off a hard-fought loss to Hangman Page for his AEW World Title last night at All Out 2025. It will be interesting to see what comes next for the TNT champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Raj Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.



As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.



Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.



Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.



In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.



He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele. Know More