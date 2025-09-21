Major WWE Superstar seemingly takes a shot at Bryan Danielson

A top WWE star has caught attention after seemingly taking a dig at Bryan Danielson. The incident occurred just hours ahead of WWE's recently concluded pay-per-view Wrestlepalooza.
Bryan Danielson is regarded as one of the most outstanding in-ring performers in the history of pro-wrestling. The AEW star who made most of his name in the Stamford-based promotion is now retired from in-ring competition and has gotten into a full-time commentary role on AEW Dynamite. Danielson's legacy in the sports entertainment juggernaut is often defined by many great rivalries, be it with the villainous Authority faction or a longer-standing one with WWE superstar, The Miz. The latter now appears to have reignited after the A-Lister seemingly took a shot at the American Dragon.
On ESPN's Road To Wrestlepalooza show, Miz, while discussing his in-ring style, mentioned that some people told him he has a safe way of wrestling. The former WWE champion was seemingly referring to his clash with Bryan Danielson on an episode of Talking Smack in 2016, where Danielson described his in-ring style as soft and safe.
"Well, I had people tell me that I have a safe way of wrestling, but that person is no longer here anymore. So we don't need to talk about him," said The Miz [H/T: Fightful ]
Kyle Fletcher praises WWE star The Miz's mic skills
The Miz's stardom in pro wrestling is widely due to his exceptional mic skills and charisma, and recently, AEW TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher showered praise on the A-Lister for his abilities on the microphone.
On a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, the Protostar said:
“The Miz was one of my guys growing up. That’s another one that I still listen to and watch and go, ‘Oh my God, he’s so good on the mic.’ There are people that I probably look to, but I am trying now to not specifically draw inspiration from them. More so like, ‘Okay, how do I get to that level?’” [H/T: WrestlePurists on X]."
Meanwhile, Kyle Fletcher is coming off a hard-fought loss to Hangman Page for his AEW World Title last night at All Out 2025. It will be interesting to see what comes next for the TNT champion.