"Wow What a bully" - Top AEW star takes a cheeky dig at Saraya (fka Paige) 

AEW Women's Champion Saraya has been called out after her recent match on Dynamite. It was none other than Britt Baker who decided to take a cheeky jab at the star.

The latest episode of Dynamite saw Saraya and Toni Storm clash for the AEW Women's Championship. However, in the climax of the match, Storm seemingly surprised everyone by locking lips with the reigning AEW Women's Champion.

While Saraya emerged victorious following her win, she took to Twitter to react to Toni Storm's kiss, stating that she was "happy" about their anniversary and that she couldn't believe Storm had made her do that. She also added that she had spoken to HR directly after the match.

In response to Saraya's tweet, former AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker called out the former WWE Superstar.

"Wow what a bully…," Baker tweeted.

With tensions running high in the All Elite Women's division, it remains to be seen what happens next between Saraya, Toni Storm, and whether Britt Baker will insert herself into the mix.

Former WWE Superstar Saraya (fka Paige) talks about winning AEW Women's Championship

At All In, Saraya defeated Toni Storm, Hikaru Shida, and Britt Baker in a four-way match for the Women's Title in her home country, England.

Speaking in an interview with Women's Wrestling Talk, Saraya opened up about how she felt after her victory.

“A year ago, I definitely was not ready. I don't think that would be very fair for anybody. Even if I came in straight away and won the championship straight away. From my standpoint, considering I've been out for five plus years and then all of a sudden I'm just like, okay, can I win a championship? Yeah, it wouldn't be too fair, so I liked the way it started. I like the slow build into it.”

Saraya has been one of the top wrestlers in Tony Khan's promotion since making her debut in September 2022.

