"It might help them make a guide" - Wresting veteran explains potential reason why Chris Jericho won the ROH World Championship

Konnan believes that Chris Jericho didn't need to win the Ring of Honor World Championship but understands the decision from a business perspective.

Speaking on the K100 w/ Konnan & Disco podcast, Konnan and Disco Inferno briefly discussed Jericho's ROH World Championship victory. At Dynamite: Grand Slam, the former WWE star defeated Claudio Castagnoli to win his eighth world championship in professional wrestling.

The WCW veteran believes The Wizard might play a crucial role in Ring of Honor landing a TV deal. However, he believes that Jericho didn't necessarily need to win the promotion's world title at this stage.

"I agree and I think it just think it might help them make a guide. But he didn't need it but I'm okay with him getting it," said Konnan. [32:00-32:14]

Bully Ray believes hardcore wrestling fans are "pi**ed off with Chris Jericho as the ROH World Champion

WWE legend Bully Ray recently discussed the reaction of hardcore wrestling fans to Chris Jericho holding the Ring of Honor World Championship. The Ocho recently vowed to "destroy" ROH after successfully defending his title against former champion Bandido.

Speaking previously on the Busted Open podcast, Ray claimed that he loves Jericho's shtick of wanting to be the "black cloud" looming over Ring of Honor as a brand. He said:

"I love it, it's great. Keyword that he used 'destroy'. I love the fact that Jericho wants to be the black cloud that looms over Ring of Honor's history. So many die-hard wrestling fans love Ring of Honor and are so pi**ed off that Chris Jericho is now the Ring of Honor World Champion. So pi**sed off that guys like me are saying that the Ring of Honor World Championship is now more credible than it has been because of Chris Jericho."

Jericho has previously never competed under the ROH brand. However, that didn't prevent Tony Khan from putting the title around the former WWE World Champion's waist.

What do you think of Jericho's reign as the ROH World Champion? Sound off in the comments section below.

