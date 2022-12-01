"Wrestlemania 40" - Twitterverse erupts to wild prediction on Roman Reigns defending his WWE Universal Championship against a major AEW star in 2024

With Roman Reigns seeming well-nighted and untouchable in his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship reign at the moment, the Twitterverse believes that an AEW star may be the perfect contender to dethrone him.

MJF recently climbed to the top of the AEW roster's totem pole, taking down Jon Moxley to become the World Champion of Tony Khan's promotion. While his in-ring skills are nothing to be trifled with, he is most appreciated for his promo skills. The Salt of the Earth has proved time and time again that he can sway the audience to his every whim, as he garnered a dedicated fanbase despite being a heel.

Roman Reigns, on the other hand, has established himself as one of the biggest stars of the pro-wrestling business. He has held the Universal Championship title for a whopping 800+ days, marking him as one of the longest-reigning champions in the promotion.

Friedman has teased joining Triple H's roster multiple times since his AEW contract ends in 2024. Given the heel status of both MJF and Roman Reigns, Twitterverse has come up with the idea of pitting the two against each other.

JBOS @kylerkoopman22 @316REIGNS Can’t wait to see MJF at the 2024 Royal Rumble @316REIGNS Can’t wait to see MJF at the 2024 Royal Rumble

Larry Luv @larryluv63 @Justawrestling5 MJF is not in Roman Reigns Universe. MJF is still on the island of Irrelevancy! 2024 may be different. @Justawrestling5 MJF is not in Roman Reigns Universe. MJF is still on the island of Irrelevancy! 2024 may be different.

metallicadad @CarnealTodd @The_MJF Future WWE universal championship match in 2024......MJF V Roman reigns...book it @The_MJF Future WWE universal championship match in 2024......MJF V Roman reigns...book it

Jayrox @hayvokblue @Justawrestling5 Roman Reigns and MJF are both top tier at what they do so I don’t mind. @Justawrestling5 Roman Reigns and MJF are both top tier at what they do so I don’t mind.

Rodney White @Whitediculous @SKWrestling_



MJF vs Seth Rollins

MJF vs Roman Reigns

MJF vs Sheamus

MJF vs AJ Styles

MJF vs Brock Lesnar



Maybe even at a SummerSlam or 2 or a Crown Jewel or 2 @The_MJF I would love to see MJF in WWE. Think about the match possibilities we could see at future WrestleMania’s:MJF vs Seth RollinsMJF vs Roman ReignsMJF vs SheamusMJF vs AJ StylesMJF vs Brock LesnarMaybe even at a SummerSlam or 2 or a Crown Jewel or 2 @SKWrestling_ @The_MJF I would love to see MJF in WWE. Think about the match possibilities we could see at future WrestleMania’s:MJF vs Seth RollinsMJF vs Roman ReignsMJF vs SheamusMJF vs AJ StylesMJF vs Brock LesnarMaybe even at a SummerSlam or 2 or a Crown Jewel or 2

AEW star Matt Hardy believes MJF will not jump ship to WWE

Despite his repeated threats to join Triple H's roster, Matt Hardy believes that AEW will be MJF's home for a long time.

This week on Dynamite, the Salt of the Earth rehashed his plans after his contract expires in 2024. He also mentioned Triple H and Nick Khan in all but name as well. Despite his words, Matt Hardy explained in an episode of Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy why the champion has reason to remain on Tony Khan's roster.

"It's very interesting, especially where the pay-per-view is located in Newark, not too far from his [MJF] home base. He's been doing great work. He is an extremely talented young man and he is a guy that is going to be the future of AEW for a long time. Even as much as he jokes around, 'My contract is coming up and they want me up north brother’, I think he's going to be the face of AEW for a very long time," said Matt Hardy. [H/T:WrestlingNews]

It remains to be seen whether MJF will join WWE in the future.

