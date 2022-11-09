WWE Superstar AJ Styles is currently embroiled in a long and heated rivalry with The Judgment Day. While the feud is far from over, some enthusiasts are already pondering the Phenomenal One's potential WrestleMania dream opponent.

One such name who's on the tip of fans' tongues is CM Punk. The 44-year-old's AEW departure is said to be imminent as there's a hold-up over the non-compete clause amid discussion of his potential contract buyout.

Being the opportunist that WWE has always been, rumors have suggested that Triple H hasn't completely closed the door on Punk's potential return.

This rampant speculation has sent the Twitterverse into a frenzy, with some expressing a burning desire to see AJ Styles face CM Punk on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Check out some of the notable reactions below:

WWE Superstar AJ Styles has shot down the possibility of facing CM Punk

AJ Styles and CM Punk have been each other's biggest adversaries outside the WWE umbrella.

The two have slugged it out multiple times during their early days in promotions like ROH and IWC. Punk and Styles haven't crossed each other's paths since 2004.

The Straight Edge Superstar had already left WWE when the Phenomenal One made it to the big leagues in 2016. In 2020, the former AEW World Champion sparked a social media rivalry with the O.C. member, prompting the latter to call Punk an "attention-seeker."

Styles also shot down the idea of facing the Chicago native via his Twitch stream:

"Nope. That will never happen... I don't have to go into detail about that one. I think it's pretty obvious where things stand. I'm not a fan."

Should destiny bring them under the same roof again, fans would love to see Punk and Styles turn their social media beef into compelling on-screen programming.

Would you like to see this blockbuster match? Sound off in the comment section below.

