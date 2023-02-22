WrestleMania showdown pitched for AJ Styles if Triple H signs 22-year wrestling veteran to WWE

AJ Styles's WrestleMania 39 status is in jeopardy due to an untimely ankle injury he sustained at a WWE live event late last year. Whether or not he makes it to The Show of Shows in time this year, Booker T has pitched a blockbuster dream match for the Phenomenal One.

The star in question is AEW EVP Kenny Omega, who has become the talk of the wrestling world amidst rumors of WWE interest. Dave Meltzer recently reported that the company has set sights on a "much bigger" free agent signing and is said to be bigger than Jay White.

With The Cleaner's AEW contract possibly expiring soon, there's massive speculation about the 39-year-old jumping ship. Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T noted that The Best Bout Machine's potential AEW exit could be a massive blow to the company:

"Of course, they can recover from it. Losing someone like Kenny Omega, that would be a big loss. That would be huge, that really, would. Just because he was one of those guys who put that thing all together. He was one of the brains behind AEW. I don’t know how many years Kenny Omega has left in the ring. WWE would make Kenny Omega’s star shine brighter than any other place he ever could be in," Booker T said.

The six-time world champion also talked about the possibility of Omega facing Styles in a future WrestleMania showdown should Triple H bring him in:

"If Omega was to sign with WWE, he would likely be presented as one of their biggest stars and potentially work at WrestleMania. If you don’t work at WrestleMania, you know throughout your career, you missed out on something. I can understand why Kenny Omega would want to mix it up with AJ Styles, two of the best at what they do, at WrestleMania," he added. (H/T - Wrestling Inc)

Kenny Omega lost his passion for wrestling in WWE

Kenny Omega had a brief stint with WWE's developmental system in 2005-06. However, it didn't pan out the way he had intended.

Speaking with Monthly Puroresu, The Cleaner stated that he almost left pro wrestling due to his rough time in the sports entertainment juggernaut:

"It wasn't for me, At that point I had thought maybe wrestling isn't for me because I was thinking at the highest level, when it becomes more of a business rather than a passion. Maybe I'm not the businessman that I thought that I was, maybe I was never meant to be at the highest level," Omega said.

Omega resurrected his career after parting ways with the Stamford-based promotion. He racked up world championships from everywhere except WWE.

With a rivalry against AJ Styles brewing since The Bullet Club days, it will be interesting to see if Kenny Omega follows in Cody Rhodes' footsteps.

