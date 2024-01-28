Wrestling fans convinced 10-year WWE veteran is AEW bound after not showing up at Royal Rumble 2024

A certain former WWE Superstar, despite speculation, did not make an appearance tonight at the Royal Rumble. This led to fans believing she would now be going to AEW.

This would be Mercedes Moné (FKA Sasha Banks). There was speculation that she could make a return to WWE, as she currently is a free agent. Despite not making an appearance tonight, the women's Royal Rumble was still full of interesting moments, with the returns of Naomi and Liv Morgan, along with monster debuts of Jade Cargill and TNT Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace.

This could mean that Moné would be AEW-bound, and seeing as there are existing reports that her debut could be announced soon, this would be additional evidence that this would be the case.

Expand Tweet

Fans were looking forward to this new addition to the Women's Division. Some even called her the person who could rejuvenate the roster. Many others expect that she would make her first appearance at Revolution pay-per-view in almost a month.

Fans' Reactions to Moné not appearing at the Royal Rumble

Former AEW star debut and big returns could close out the Royal Rumble PLE

According to a report from BWE, the Royal Rumble show is set to have a great ending. They mentioned that the show's ending would "hit like crack," emphasizing how great this will be.

With the Women's Royal Rumble bringing in several great moments, the Men's Royal Rumble match could go over the bar and steal the shows. With speculation that several big names in AEW, such as MJF, Andrade El Idolo, and others, could make surprise appearances, anything could happen.

The Rumble has also been an avenue for Hall of Famers to rewind time and compete at the highest level.

Expand Tweet

All this will begin a few moments from now, and the possibilities for this match are endless. Fans will simply have to stay tuned to the timer and wait for the buzzer to sound.

What do you think goes down at the Men's Royal Rumble? Let us know in the comments section below.

Current champion didn't pay attention to The Rock's return. More details HERE.