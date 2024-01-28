Speculation about closing moments of the Royal Rumble - Reports

The Royal Rumble is one of the most suspenseful premium live events in WWE. The night boasts of surprises and keeps the WWE Universe guessing throughout the show. A report doing the rounds speculates on how fans will feel when the show ends.

Even though the PLE consists of four matches, the buzz it has created is monumental. Fans truly believe that nobody can pick a winner and that many stars have an equal chance of winning the men's and women's elimination matches.

A report revealed the match order for the night, stating that the men's 30-man match will be closing the show. Insider BWE also indicated that the end of the show will ensure fans are left satisfied by saying that it would "hit like crack."

Is there any star outside of WWE appearing in the Royal Rumble?

The Royal Rumble usually sees a lot of surprise entrants in the elimination matches. These talents are usually either WWE Superstars returning from a hiatus or legends making a one-off appearance to entertain the fans. However, the WWE Universe is sometimes treated to the return or debut of a star from outside the company.

Two names who have been heavily rumored to make an appearance at the PLE are Sasha Banks and Kazuchika Okada. However, recent reports have debunked the speculation on both stars, crushing the hopes of fans who want to see their favorite stars in WWE.

On the other hand, a TNA champion is rumored to make her appearance in the women's Royal Rumble. The star in question is current TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace, who beat Trinity for the title at TNA's Hard To Kill pay-per-view on January 13.

Who do you think will make a special appearance at the Rumble tonight? Let us know in the comments section below!

