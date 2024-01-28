Current champion from rival company set to be a part of the Royal Rumble - Reports

The 2024 Royal Rumble is a few hours away, and the rumor mill doesn't stop spinning. This year's premium live event is one of the most exciting ones in the past few years, as only a few competitors are revealed for both Men's and Women's Rumble. A report claims that the current TNA Knockouts Champion will be a part of the 30-woman match.

Anything can happen at the Royal Rumble. Over the years, the premium live event has seen many surprises, from Edge returning from a career-ending neck injury to former Knockouts Champion Mickie James participating in the match while being an active competitor in TNA/Impact Wrestling.

The fans are split in choosing a favorite this year, and it looks like whoever comes out as the victor will make the Road To WrestleMania intriguing.

PWInsider Elite has reported that current TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace will be a part of the Women's Royal Rumble match that is slated to start the show.

The report further claims that WWE and TNA had come to an agreement on the champion's appearance.

How have the recent allegations about Vince McMahon affected the Royal Rumble?

A few days ago, Vince McMahon was accused of sex trafficking and forcing himself onto a former WWE employee. As the news broke out, it immediately affected the January premium live event in more ways than one.

Slim Jim, the premium live event's official sponsor, backed out of their sponsorship deal moments after Mr. McMahon was named in the lawsuit. Since the former CEO resigned from the TKO Board, the sponsors have gotten back on board for the event.

A name that is linked with the story that has come to light regarding Vince McMahon is Brock Lesnar. The former WWE Champion was speculated to return to the WWE at the event to possibly work a program with Gunther that could lead up to WrestleMania.

Since the rumor has been published, reports state that the Beast Incarnate may not be showing up in the 30-man match after all and has been replaced by another star.

