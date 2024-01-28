Brock Lesnar's Royal Rumble replacement potentially revealed - Reports

Brock Lesnar was rumored to return to WWE at Royal Rumble for the first time since August 2023. However, with the new lawsuit against Vince McMahon causing huge turmoil, it is speculated that the star will likely be pulled off from the event. A new report has shed light on his replacement in the 30-man battle royal.

The Beast Incarnate was last seen at SummerSlam 2023, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He was expected to return at the upcoming premium live event and most likely participate in the Men's Rumble.

However, things changed after the recent lawsuit against Vince McMahon, which also hinted at an alleged misdeed involving the former Universal Champion. It was later reported that The Beast's Royal Rumble plans could change due to the same.

PWInsider Elite provided an update on the situation, noting that Brock Lesnar is not in Florida for the first premium live event of the year. The news source also noted that Lesnar could be replaced by an NXT star in the over-the-top-rope elimination match.

It remains to be seen who will fill the big shoes of the former WWE Champion.

Brock Lesnar is a two-time WWE Royal Rumble winner

Brock Lesnar is one of the most intimidating and fearsome names to have entered the squared circle. The Beast Incarnate has won numerous world titles in his illustrious career and is a two-time Royal Rumble winner.

Brock won the 30-man over-the-top-rope battle royal in 2003 and 2022. The former Universal Champion also holds the record for the most eliminations in a single edition of Royal Rumble as he threw 13 stars over the top rope in 2020.

There is still no word on when or if The Beast Incarnate will return to action. Many hoped to see him square off against Gunther at WrestleMania 40, but things look uncertain in light of recent events and with TKO being more careful than the older regime.

