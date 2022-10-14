"Renee Young [Paquette] is NOT Gamechanger after all" - Wrestling fans erupt as AEW Dynamite ratings drop below one million this week

Reactions have poured in following the release of viewership and ratings for this week's AEW Dynamite.

AEW Dynamite made its Canada debut this week and featured a world title contest between Bryan Danielson and Chris Jericho. The ROH title bout was the third installment of their saga this year and the latest turn in the triangular tale between Bryan, Jericho, and Daniel Garcia. Renee Paquette also made her debut for the promotion.

However, neither Bryan-Jericho's bout nor Paquette's debut could do enough to break the much-desired million barrier in terms of average viewership.

The show this week drew an average of 983,000 viewers and a 0.32 rating in the key 18-49 demo. Last week Dynamite recorded 1.038 Million with a 0.33 rating.

As always, fans have expressed their mixed reactions on the matter, some negative, some pragmatic, and some optimistic.

What happened during this week's AEW Dynamite?

Bryan Danielson and Chris Jericho saw their ROH title conclude with a shocking twist. Daniel Garcia appeared for weeks, seduced by the idea of joining the Blackpool Combat Club, but that all turned out to be a ruse as he turned on the American Dragon to keep the belt on Jericho.

There was also a title change later in the night when Orange Cassidy defeated PAC in the main event to capture the All-Atlantic Championship.

Luchasaurus defeated 'Jungle Boy' Jack Perry in the show's opener. WarJoe defeated the Factory's Nick Comoroto and QT Marshall. Swerve Strickland stayed true to his moniker of 'Sneaky Swerve' when he cheated to defeat Billy Gunn.

Toni Storm continued her impressive streak of weekly outings alongside Hikaru Shida as the pair defeated the duo of Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter.

