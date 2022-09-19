"The EVPs were looking for a fight" -Wrestling fans erupt with mixed reactions to AEW star Kenny Omega's photo unveiling a bite mark on his arm

For the first time since the AEW All Out media scrum locker room brawl, Kenny Omega made a TV show appearance, with a significant bite mark on his arm.

Omega was allegedly bitten by Ace Steel during a backstage melee on September 4, which also involved CM Punk and The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson). As a result, he was suspended along with the Jackson brothers.

Using his suspension time, The Cleaner is currently in Japan to promote AEW: Fight Forever as he appeared on the Tokyo Game Show and CAPCOM TV live stream. During the show, the bite scar on his left forearm was noticeably visible.

House of the American Dragon 🐉 @DrainBamager Kenny Omega’s bite mark on his left forearm from Ace Steel was STILL visible even after 2 weeks on the Capcom TV livestream earlier today. Kenny Omega’s bite mark on his left forearm from Ace Steel was STILL visible even after 2 weeks on the Capcom TV livestream earlier today. 😬 https://t.co/e6pvaDKn4J

Afterward, the Twitteratis reacted by giving some mixed reactions, especially on the authenticity of the bite mark's photo.

A couple of users believed that the scar on Omega was legitimate. They even had a theory that The Cleaner and Steel were entangled in a skirmish, which is why the latter's biting ensued.

Stuart? @stuartneville_



I seriously doubt Ace would just grab Kenny's arm and bite it for no reason. Kenny was clearly trying to restrain Ace from getting involved. @DrainBamager That placement says to me that Kenny tried to put some sort of headlock or rear naked choke on Ace. The bite was his way out of it.I seriously doubt Ace would just grab Kenny's arm and bite it for no reason. Kenny was clearly trying to restrain Ace from getting involved. @DrainBamager That placement says to me that Kenny tried to put some sort of headlock or rear naked choke on Ace. The bite was his way out of it.I seriously doubt Ace would just grab Kenny's arm and bite it for no reason. Kenny was clearly trying to restrain Ace from getting involved.

Some users simply joked about the people who claimed the fight was a "work" and that Kenny's scar should be the opener of every zombie movie.

Melissa @melissax1125



but but but ItS a WoRk 🤪 that bite mark on Kenny Omega’s arm thobut but but ItS a WoRk 🤪 that bite mark on Kenny Omega’s arm tho 💀 but but but ItS a WoRk 🤪 https://t.co/UXvlq665J4

WhippetRun @WhippetRun

This is how EVERY zombie movie starts. @DrainBamager Great.This is how EVERY zombie movie starts. @DrainBamager Great.This is how EVERY zombie movie starts.

Meanwhile, fans were terrified at the prospect of what the mark would look like when it occurred during the tussle.

🤠Ms. JMo Page-Parker🏆 @jmothemermaid @DrainBamager I don’t even want to even think about how it looked two weeks ago @DrainBamager I don’t even want to even think about how it looked two weeks ago

If there were believers, there were also doubters in The Cleaner's left forearm bite mark.

D.MUKHOPADHYAY @DMUKHOPADHYAY2 @DrainBamager U sure that Mark is because of that?? @DrainBamager U sure that Mark is because of that??

A🔥N🍾T🗽H🎵O💪🏾N💯Y💎 @phenomenalTony1 @DrainBamager That’s not a bite mark yall need stop reaching just to create stories @DrainBamager That’s not a bite mark yall need stop reaching just to create stories

Aside from questioning the bite mark, a couple of fans also wondered if Omega was the aggressor as opposed to stories that he rescued Punk's dog, Larry.

One of them even emphasized that him and the Bucks just wanted to fight that day.

Will @pronounspal @DrainBamager No way that bite mark happens without him being aggressive. Looks like he was joking or grabbing Ace from behind. @DrainBamager No way that bite mark happens without him being aggressive. Looks like he was joking or grabbing Ace from behind.

Larrikin Williams @LarrikinW @DrainBamager So if that is a bite mark. It’s on the inside of the arm. Sort of looks like he had Ace in a headlock. IF that is true, then Kenny wasn’t just an innocent dog rescuer. Plain and simple the EVPs were looking for a fight. @DrainBamager So if that is a bite mark. It’s on the inside of the arm. Sort of looks like he had Ace in a headlock. IF that is true, then Kenny wasn’t just an innocent dog rescuer. Plain and simple the EVPs were looking for a fight.

Currently, Omega hasn't cleared the air or given any comments about his bite mark as he remained silent on the issue and focused on advertising the first ever AEW video game.

Jim Cornette criticized Kenny Omega's remarks towards fellow AEW stars

Before All Out, a talent meeting took place and AEW star Kenny Omega was part of it. He reportedly delivered the most jarring statements, saying he wouldn't hire "8 out of 10" people on the roster today, which allegedly left some friction on the talent.

Jim Cornette noticed this and immediately blasted Omega's comments when he stated that the latter wouldn't be employed either.

The Best Bout Machine's last match was at All Out when he and The Young Bucks became the first-ever AEW World Trios Champions. However, they were stripped off their titles as President Tony Khan vacated those before the September 7th episode of Dynamite started.

What are your thoughts on Kenny Omega's bite mark? Do you think it's real or not? Let us know your answers in the comments section below.

