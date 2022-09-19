"The EVPs were looking for a fight" -Wrestling fans erupt with mixed reactions to AEW star Kenny Omega's photo unveiling a bite mark on his arm

For the first time since the AEW All Out media scrum locker room brawl, Kenny Omega made a TV show appearance, with a significant bite mark on his arm.
Omega was allegedly bitten by Ace Steel during a backstage melee on September 4, which also involved CM Punk and The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson). As a result, he was suspended along with the Jackson brothers.
Using his suspension time, The Cleaner is currently in Japan to promote AEW: Fight Forever as he appeared on the Tokyo Game Show and CAPCOM TV live stream. During the show, the bite scar on his left forearm was noticeably visible.
Afterward, the Twitteratis reacted by giving some mixed reactions, especially on the authenticity of the bite mark's photo.
A couple of users believed that the scar on Omega was legitimate. They even had a theory that The Cleaner and Steel were entangled in a skirmish, which is why the latter's biting ensued.
Some users simply joked about the people who claimed the fight was a "work" and that Kenny's scar should be the opener of every zombie movie.
Meanwhile, fans were terrified at the prospect of what the mark would look like when it occurred during the tussle.
If there were believers, there were also doubters in The Cleaner's left forearm bite mark.
Aside from questioning the bite mark, a couple of fans also wondered if Omega was the aggressor as opposed to stories that he rescued Punk's dog, Larry.
One of them even emphasized that him and the Bucks just wanted to fight that day.
Currently, Omega hasn't cleared the air or given any comments about his bite mark as he remained silent on the issue and focused on advertising the first ever AEW video game.
Jim Cornette criticized Kenny Omega's remarks towards fellow AEW stars
Before All Out, a talent meeting took place and AEW star Kenny Omega was part of it. He reportedly delivered the most jarring statements, saying he wouldn't hire "8 out of 10" people on the roster today, which allegedly left some friction on the talent.
Jim Cornette noticed this and immediately blasted Omega's comments when he stated that the latter wouldn't be employed either.
The Best Bout Machine's last match was at All Out when he and The Young Bucks became the first-ever AEW World Trios Champions. However, they were stripped off their titles as President Tony Khan vacated those before the September 7th episode of Dynamite started.
What are your thoughts on Kenny Omega's bite mark? Do you think it's real or not? Let us know your answers in the comments section below.
A legend believes CM Punk should have gone to WWE and now AEW. Don't believe us? Click here