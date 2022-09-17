Wrestling veteran slams suspended AEW Star for alleged comments in talent meeting headed by Tony Khan

Kenny Omega's reported comments at a talent meeting prior to AEW All Out have garnered a heated reaction from Jim Cornette.

The Cleaner has been involved in a recent controversy regarding his role in a backstage brawl following CM Punk's comments at the media scrum. Earlier, a talent meeting took place where Omega apparently showcased "tough love" as he addressed the locker room.

A recent report stated that Kenny Omega made a specific comment about not hiring "8 out of 10" people currently on the roster. This had seemingly rubbed a number of people the wrong way.

This has also elicited a reaction from Jim Cornette. Taking to Twitter, the wrestling veteran slammed Kenny Omega for his rather controversial comments.

"I bet more than one wouldn't have hired HIM either!"

You can check out the full tweet here:

As of now, the Cleaner is reported to be suspended from AEW. Fans will have to stay tuned to see when and how he will be making his return to the active scene.

Jim Cornette's tweet about the AEW star has received a varied response from fans

Being a prominent member of the pro wrestling community, Jim Cornette's tweet generated a lot of buzz on social media.

Cornette has always been very vocal about his criticism of certain wrestlers, with Kenny Omega being one on his list.

His jibe at the former World Champion left many fans taken aback in the comments section.

TotallyNotCastademon89 @NotCastademon89 @TheJimCornette I genuinely can't believe you tweeted this.... and I like you. @TheJimCornette I genuinely can't believe you tweeted this.... and I like you.

This fan called out Jim Cornette for his criticism.

The Morale Compass @MoraleCompass

Old man yelling at the clouds, nothing new here. @TheJimCornette Too bad, that he was one of the main reasons AEW was formed, and none of them.Old man yelling at the clouds, nothing new here. @TheJimCornette Too bad, that he was one of the main reasons AEW was formed, and none of them.Old man yelling at the clouds, nothing new here.🙈😂 https://t.co/vseXpE1wSQ

A few others also agreed with Cornette and slammed Kenny Omega.

Lair13 @LarenWay @TheJimCornette The reason Kenny wouldn't have hired 80% of them is because 80% of them are better, more talented, and more over than he will ever be. @TheJimCornette The reason Kenny wouldn't have hired 80% of them is because 80% of them are better, more talented, and more over than he will ever be.

Will the Cleaner respond to these comments himself? Only time will tell.

