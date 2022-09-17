Wrestling veteran slams suspended AEW Star for alleged comments in talent meeting headed by Tony Khan

Kenny Omega's reported comments at a talent meeting prior to AEW All Out have garnered a heated reaction from Jim Cornette.
The Cleaner has been involved in a recent controversy regarding his role in a backstage brawl following CM Punk's comments at the media scrum. Earlier, a talent meeting took place where Omega apparently showcased "tough love" as he addressed the locker room.
A recent report stated that Kenny Omega made a specific comment about not hiring "8 out of 10" people currently on the roster. This had seemingly rubbed a number of people the wrong way.
This has also elicited a reaction from Jim Cornette. Taking to Twitter, the wrestling veteran slammed Kenny Omega for his rather controversial comments.
"I bet more than one wouldn't have hired HIM either!"
As of now, the Cleaner is reported to be suspended from AEW. Fans will have to stay tuned to see when and how he will be making his return to the active scene.
Jim Cornette's tweet about the AEW star has received a varied response from fans
Being a prominent member of the pro wrestling community, Jim Cornette's tweet generated a lot of buzz on social media.
Cornette has always been very vocal about his criticism of certain wrestlers, with Kenny Omega being one on his list.
His jibe at the former World Champion left many fans taken aback in the comments section.
This fan called out Jim Cornette for his criticism.
A few others also agreed with Cornette and slammed Kenny Omega.
Will the Cleaner respond to these comments himself? Only time will tell.
