"Taking over House of Black" - Wrestling fans explode with early predictions about former WWE Superstar's potential return to AEW

With bigwigs like CM Punk, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks reportedly facing an indefinite suspension, wrestling fans are chewing on the possibility of seeing Adam Cole back in AEW programming.

The Panama City Playboy last appeared on television during the August 3 episode of Dynamite.

That night, the Undisputed Elite (Cole, Fish & O'Reilly) turned on The Young Bucks to thwart them from competing in the inaugural trios tournament. However, Hangman Page came to the aid of Nick and Matt Jackson, thus teasing The Hung Bucks reunion. Of course, Kenny Omega later returned to pick up the pieces and become the AEW World Trios Champions with the Young Bucks at the All Out pay-per-view.

However, Bobby Fish's departure and The Elite's suspension after a backstage scuff with CM Punk possibly led to scrapping up plans for Adam Cole's return.

Wrestling fans on Twitter are hoping to see the former WWE Superstar make an emphatic return to the forthcoming Dynamite: Grand Slam special on September 21. Some even pitched the idea of Adam Cole replacing Malakai Black as the new leader of The House of Black after his alleged departure.

Others don't feel the 32-year-old will be a needle mover, especially now that reDRagon will no longer be on his side.

Check out some of the Twitter reactions below:

The Real One  ☄️ @WWEREALONE Adam Cole return at Grand Slam? Adam Cole return at Grand Slam?

lightskin🇺🇸🗽ancap85 @AlexMcf14615216 @WWEREALONE Yeah he should cleared to come back right now if I’m not mistaken. @WWEREALONE Yeah he should cleared to come back right now if I’m not mistaken.

Losrulz2002 @Karl_Grieb @WWEREALONE I gotta say - without Bobby Fish (and most likely O’Reilly). I’m not so interested anymore. @WWEREALONE I gotta say - without Bobby Fish (and most likely O’Reilly). I’m not so interested anymore.

Ficoman24 @Ficoman24 @WWEREALONE Takes out the winner of the Aew title match @WWEREALONE Takes out the winner of the Aew title match

Last month, Dave Meltzer reported that Adam Cole is ready to get back in the ring. From the looks of it, it's only a matter of time before the latter returns to the flagship show.

Bully Ray praised AEW star Adam Cole's return segment last month

While there doesn't seem to be any slow burn payoff to the storyline between The Undisputed Elite and The Young Bucks for the foreseeable future, WWE legend Bully Ray liked every bit of it.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Ray lavished praise on the entire segment, from Cole turning his back on his friends to Page coming to their save:

"Here's what I liked about that segment last night, I liked the return of Adam Cole [BayBay], good to see him back. Great response from the AEW faithful. I liked the way the entire segment was laid out, it was great to see Hangman Page make that great save, people popping hard for his music. Him sprinting down to the ring with those jeans with butterflies on them?"

With The EVPs and CM Punk possibly out of the picture for the foreseeable future, it will be a tremendous opportunity for Adam Cole to step up and take the main event spot in AEW.

