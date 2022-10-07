"Tony Khan is the biggest joke in wrestling history" - Wrestling fans go berserk after rumors of a popular AEW star deliberately trying to get fired from the company

The alleged altercation between Andrade El Idolo and Sammy Guevara has led to rumors about the Mexican star deliberately wanting to be fired from AEW.
All Elite Wrestling witnessed another unpleasant backstage incident this week as Andrade and Guevara seemingly got into a dispute. Their heated exchange led to the latter being on the receiving end of a punch from the former WWE star. As a result, Andrade was sent home, and his match against Pres10 Vance for Rampage was also called off.
Dave Meltzer recently claimed in a report that the former United States Champion might be deliberately trying to get fired from the company. He also stated that if Andrade were actually trying to do that, it would not work out in the latter's favor.
However, speculation about his alleged desire to exit has caused fans to flood Twitter with a barrage of posts. Check out some of the noteworthy responses:
Currently, there is no concrete evidence whether Meltzer's speculation is true. It remains to be seen what AEW has planned for Andrade's future in the company.
Booker T recently shared his take on the dispute between the two AEW stars
The altercation between Andrade and Sammy Guevara has led to varied reactions from fans and wrestling veterans alike. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has also shared his take on the controversial situation.
Discussing the backstage tussle on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T suggested the stars keep their differences away from social media.
“What’s crazy about this is it’s being done on Twitter. That's the stupid part right there. If I ever had a problem with somebody, it would not be on Twitter. If I got a beef with you, I'm not going to get mad and type it. You know what I mean? That's not what I'm gonna do. I'm gonna run up on you. I'm gonna run up on you and if we got a problem, we're gonna settle it and it isn't gonna be on Twitter. Only thing that's gonna be on Twitter is who went to the hospital," said Booker T [H/T:Wrestling News]
While the situation has seemingly calmed down, only time will tell what's next for The Spanish God and the former WWE Superstar.
Do you think Andrade is deliberately trying to get fired from AEW? Sound off in the comments below.
Did a respected WWE Hall of Famer predict a major title switch at Extreme Rules right here?