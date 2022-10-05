"Sammy mad, Papa H ain't interested in him or his wife" - Wrestling fans go berserk after Sammy Guevara tells top AEW star to go back to WWE

AEW star Sammy Guevara recently fired a spicy remark towards Andrade El Idolo, saying the latter should "go back to WWE," amidst their heated Twitter banter.

It all started when Andrade said in an interview that Guevara complained too much about him being a hard-hitter. Guevara responded by saying that the former was just "a jobber."

The AEW stars then engaged in a back-and-forth as the Mexican icon said he won't beat up The Spanish God because he's a professional. Guevara clapped back by lamenting that Andrade should go back to WWE and even mentioned the latter's father-in-law, Ric Flair.

Wrestling fans weren't happy about the former TNT Champion's harsh words for Andrade as they aired their reactions to the beef on Twitter.

One user claimed that Guevara was angry that WWE Head of Creative Triple H seemingly didn't want him or even his wife, Tay Melo, in the promotion.

Another user responded to the post, saying Melo's run in the Stamford-based promotion was underwhelming.

Meanwhile, some fans speculated whether Guevara and Andrade's Twitter beef was legitimate or just a "work."

One user stated that he initially wanted Andrade to leave AEW but changed his mind. He further emphasized that the latter should win his upcoming match against 10 on Rampage to shut The Spanish God's mouth.

This isn't the first time The Spanish God has been involved in a real-life feud against a co-worker. A few months ago, he and Eddie Kingston had an altercation after the former took a jab at the latter's physical stature.

AEW star Sammy Guevara has apparently had enough of rumored controversies about him

Sammy Guevara is now the center of attention after his recent Twitter fiasco with Andrade El Idolo. However, he is seemingly fed up with it, as he set the record straight on his latest vlog.

The Spanish God revealed that it was exhausting to have his name linked to issues and turmoil but knew it was part of a wrestler's everyday life. He added that he considered taking some time off for a while:

"There's just so much drama that goes on in wrestling, it's really exhausting, It's tiring. Seems like every couple of weeks is something I'm minding my own business, on vacation, and then, you know, people want to start drama with me. It is what it is. It's the life I signed up for, I suppose. But it's definitely tiring and maybe I'll need to go on another vacation next week because (...) [sighs] stressful."

Guevara will be in action tomorrow on AEW Dynamite as he joins forces with his mentor, Chris Jericho. They will collide against the duo of Bryan Danielson and their own JAS (Jericho Appreciation Society) teammate, Daniel Garcia.

