"No Shield reunion any time soon" - Wrestling fans go nuts after AEW World Champion Jon Moxley seemingly rules out WWE return in the future 

Those clamoring for a Shield reunion in WWE shouldn't get their hopes up as Jon Moxley recently asserted that he isn't planning to leave AEW anytime soon.
Mox's bold statement comes on the heels of Tony Khan announcing that The Purveyor of Violence re-signed a five-year deal with AEW, keeping him in his stomping grounds until at least 2027.
Although Moxley hit free agency this summer, he didn't use the opportunity to play with both sides. Instead, he decided to debunk long speculation of his WWE return once and for all by signing a contract with AEW.
Moxley's bold claim received mixed responses from the wrestling world. Some fans who were hoping to see him reunite with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins were disheartened. A few others envision that the next time we see The Hounds of Justice on the same stage, it will be during their induction into the Hall of Fame class.
Still others backed Jon Moxley's decision to stay with AEW as they believe The Death Rider won't be utilized the same way he is under Tony Khan.
Jon Moxley will have an uphill task on AEW Dynamite next week
Almost three weeks after reclaiming the vacated AEW World Championship on the Grand Slam special episode, Jon Moxley will finally have his first title defense against a formidable opponent.
The Blackpool Combat Club member will slug it out with Hangman Page for the first time in Dynamite next week, which happens to be in Moxley's hometown of Cincinnati.
The two men stared daggers at each other during AEW Dynamite's debut in Canada, where Page cut a passionate promo ahead of possibly the biggest match of his career.
The Anxious Millennial Cowboy vowed to dethrone The Death Rider on his home turf. Meanwhile, MJF will be lurking around to cash-in his Poker Chip.
It will be interesting to see if The Salt of the Earth rains in on the parade of either of these men.
Do you think Jon Moxley made the right call to stay with AEW? Sound off in the comment section below.
