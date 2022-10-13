"No Shield reunion any time soon" - Wrestling fans go nuts after AEW World Champion Jon Moxley seemingly rules out WWE return in the future 

Those clamoring for a Shield reunion in WWE shouldn't get their hopes up as Jon Moxley recently asserted that he isn't planning to leave AEW anytime soon.

Mox's bold statement comes on the heels of Tony Khan announcing that The Purveyor of Violence re-signed a five-year deal with AEW, keeping him in his stomping grounds until at least 2027.

Although Moxley hit free agency this summer, he didn't use the opportunity to play with both sides. Instead, he decided to debunk long speculation of his WWE return once and for all by signing a contract with AEW.

Moxley's bold claim received mixed responses from the wrestling world. Some fans who were hoping to see him reunite with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins were disheartened. A few others envision that the next time we see The Hounds of Justice on the same stage, it will be during their induction into the Hall of Fame class.

Still others backed Jon Moxley's decision to stay with AEW as they believe The Death Rider won't be utilized the same way he is under Tony Khan.

Check out some of the Twitter reactions below:

𝐿𝑈𝐼𝑆 🇵🇹 @LuisRodriigues @WrestlingNewsCo He's right tbh. At AEW he's the top guy but if he went back to WWE he would become US champ at best and be used to put over other guys. With that said I would love to see him be part of a Seth vs Roman rivalry even if it is just in some small way or maybe just seea SHIELD reunion @WrestlingNewsCo He's right tbh. At AEW he's the top guy but if he went back to WWE he would become US champ at best and be used to put over other guys. With that said I would love to see him be part of a Seth vs Roman rivalry even if it is just in some small way or maybe just seea SHIELD reunion

Wrestling News & Kevin Owens Fan @KOWrestlingNews @WrestlingNewsCo I love this man. I don’t watch AEW but what he did in WWE made me a big fan so I always respect his decisions. @WrestlingNewsCo I love this man. I don’t watch AEW but what he did in WWE made me a big fan so I always respect his decisions.

𝚃𝚛𝚊𝚙𝚙𝚘 ⛱ @HNCHDynamite Jon Moxley confirming that he’s an AEW lifer has hurt a few peoples feelings. No shield reunion any time soon Jon Moxley confirming that he’s an AEW lifer has hurt a few peoples feelings. No shield reunion any time soon 💀

Morphman @mrmorphman @HNCHDynamite Why are peoples feeling hurt, all 3 are better now than they ever were in the shield. @HNCHDynamite Why are peoples feeling hurt, all 3 are better now than they ever were in the shield.

Jake McKean @JXMcKean @HNCHDynamite Again, WWE wouldn't break up the Bloodline to bring back the Shield. It'd be stupid seeing as Reigns is the most over wrestler in the world right now. Biggest box office and biggest in sales. You can't debate it. @HNCHDynamite Again, WWE wouldn't break up the Bloodline to bring back the Shield. It'd be stupid seeing as Reigns is the most over wrestler in the world right now. Biggest box office and biggest in sales. You can't debate it.

Dean @HoweRhowe1980 @Machobeard4life Well said @JonMoxley wish more would see this and not fall for the whole oh Triple H is in charge so everything is good again lol @Machobeard4life Well said @JonMoxley wish more would see this and not fall for the whole oh Triple H is in charge so everything is good again lol

(3-2) @TitansForever @HNCHDynamite Probably the next time we see a Shield reunion is if AEW somehow folds or at their Hall of Fame induction @HNCHDynamite Probably the next time we see a Shield reunion is if AEW somehow folds or at their Hall of Fame induction

Playboi Kutti @Rough_Kut



I don't think WWE is ever going to allow him to satisfy his bloodlust @HNCHDynamite I don't blame him. He's clearly addicted to blood.I don't think WWE is ever going to allow him to satisfy his bloodlust @HNCHDynamite I don't blame him. He's clearly addicted to blood. I don't think WWE is ever going to allow him to satisfy his bloodlust

MJF is better than the entire aew roster🤷 @runnion_steven @HNCHDynamite Yeah I'm sure it's gonna hurt roman and Seth both being on the runs of their career that they don't get to carry ambrose again. Ones the most over star in the business ones us champ and one just did a job to trailer trash while biting his hep c riddled forehead. @HNCHDynamite Yeah I'm sure it's gonna hurt roman and Seth both being on the runs of their career that they don't get to carry ambrose again. Ones the most over star in the business ones us champ and one just did a job to trailer trash while biting his hep c riddled forehead.

Jon Moxley will have an uphill task on AEW Dynamite next week

Almost three weeks after reclaiming the vacated AEW World Championship on the Grand Slam special episode, Jon Moxley will finally have his first title defense against a formidable opponent.

The Blackpool Combat Club member will slug it out with Hangman Page for the first time in Dynamite next week, which happens to be in Moxley's hometown of Cincinnati.

The two men stared daggers at each other during AEW Dynamite's debut in Canada, where Page cut a passionate promo ahead of possibly the biggest match of his career.

The Anxious Millennial Cowboy vowed to dethrone The Death Rider on his home turf. Meanwhile, MJF will be lurking around to cash-in his Poker Chip.

It will be interesting to see if The Salt of the Earth rains in on the parade of either of these men.

Do you think Jon Moxley made the right call to stay with AEW? Sound off in the comment section below.

Could Logan Paul defeat Roman Reigns? It may not be impossible. A former WWE writer speaks here

Poll : Who are you rooting for? Jon Moxley Hangman Page 1 votes