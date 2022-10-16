"Definitely a no for me" - Wrestling fans not interested in top AEW star's potential move to WWE amid Triple H's alleged interest in bringing back another former talent

The wrestling world recently downplayed a potential WWE return for AEW star Keith Lee amid Triple H's interest in signing his wife, Mia Yim.
Lee had a three-year stint with WWE before being released on November 4, 2021. He made his All Elite Wrestling debut on the February 9, 2022 edition of Dynamite. He won the AEW Tag Team Championship with Swerve Strickland at Fyter Fest Night One. However, the duo lost the gold to The Acclaimed on the Grand Slam edition of Dynamite.
A recent report emerged about Triple H looking to bring back Mia Yim for another run in the company. Yim also had a three-year stint in WWE and was released on the same day as her husband.
Shortly after reports about The Game's interest in re-signing emerged, one Twitter user wondered if Keith Lee could be on his way out of AEW. However, wrestling fans were pretty adamant about not wanting Lee in WWE, and below are some of the reactions to the same.
AEW star Swerve Strickland recently opened up about Keith Lee's underwhelming run on the WWE main roster
During his recent appearance on Renee Paquette's The Sessions, Strickland spoke about his and Lee's stint in WWE.
He added that due to The Limitless One's health and personal issues, he never got a main-event run in the sports entertainment juggernaut:
"Me and Keith, we literally tagged on the indies before he got signed to WWE, and that was like 2017. He is someone who also has just as big of a chip on his shoulder as me because he was promised the world. Unfortunately for him, he got sick too, and it wasn't an easy just have some Robitussin and get up and go, no, he was like facing death. He was out of commission for a while, you know? So, I feel like he has a chip on his shoulder for his career and for personal reasons with his life, as well," said Strickland.
With Triple H at the helm of WWE's creative, it remains to be seen if Keith Lee is open to a move to the company in the future.
