"Definitely a no for me" - Wrestling fans not interested in top AEW star's potential move to WWE amid Triple H's alleged interest in bringing back another former talent

The wrestling world recently downplayed a potential WWE return for AEW star Keith Lee amid Triple H's interest in signing his wife, Mia Yim.

Lee had a three-year stint with WWE before being released on November 4, 2021. He made his All Elite Wrestling debut on the February 9, 2022 edition of Dynamite. He won the AEW Tag Team Championship with Swerve Strickland at Fyter Fest Night One. However, the duo lost the gold to The Acclaimed on the Grand Slam edition of Dynamite.

A recent report emerged about Triple H looking to bring back Mia Yim for another run in the company. Yim also had a three-year stint in WWE and was released on the same day as her husband.

Shortly after reports about The Game's interest in re-signing emerged, one Twitter user wondered if Keith Lee could be on his way out of AEW. However, wrestling fans were pretty adamant about not wanting Lee in WWE, and below are some of the reactions to the same.

Rated X @AntiMarkJr @JobberNationTV Sorry but Keith Lee is definitely a no for me, the guy refuse to get in shape and cries online for attention @JobberNationTV Sorry but Keith Lee is definitely a no for me, the guy refuse to get in shape and cries online for attention

Joseph “The Demon “Albanese @DemonEvilMuscle @JobberNationTV I’d consider it a red flag when she chose impact over AEW. they just got married when she signed with impact. @JobberNationTV I’d consider it a red flag when she chose impact over AEW. they just got married when she signed with impact.

🎮Anaconda Vise @itsAnacondaVise @JobberNationTV Lee is killin it in AEW. I doubt it. Him & Swerve get hella TV time. Sure he’s under some contract as well…….. @JobberNationTV Lee is killin it in AEW. I doubt it. Him & Swerve get hella TV time. Sure he’s under some contract as well……..

M18 Snooker Est. 2019 @M18Snooker @JobberNationTV I think Mia's great, and an asset to any women's division. And I could understand Keith leaving AEW, I like Swerve in Our Glory but he's a major singles star and I just don't see him getting that opportunity there @JobberNationTV I think Mia's great, and an asset to any women's division. And I could understand Keith leaving AEW, I like Swerve in Our Glory but he's a major singles star and I just don't see him getting that opportunity there

Mr. Tequila Only @BDiddy_1 @JobberNationTV Or he could just have an AEW check and WWE check coming to his household🤷🏿‍♂️ @JobberNationTV Or he could just have an AEW check and WWE check coming to his household🤷🏿‍♂️

Donell Riddick @MrRiddickSays @JobberNationTV I don’t want to see Keith BearLee do anything in a WWE ring ever again. Promos were cringe. I know Vince destroyed him too but he’s been the same since he left. @JobberNationTV I don’t want to see Keith BearLee do anything in a WWE ring ever again. Promos were cringe. I know Vince destroyed him too but he’s been the same since he left.

swordsaint1850 @swordsaint1850 @JobberNationTV And people like you say AEW has a bloated roster 🙄 @JobberNationTV And people like you say AEW has a bloated roster 🙄

Jared Aviet @TheRaginAsian92 @JobberNationTV Ok now it is getting too much. And I don’t mind either performer but cmon. You have more than enough pieces of the puzzle now @JobberNationTV Ok now it is getting too much. And I don’t mind either performer but cmon. You have more than enough pieces of the puzzle now

3rd Strike Entertainment @3rdStrike_Ent @JobberNationTV I dunno Lee was pretty vocal on his thoughts with WWE when he left and he’s not doing bad in AEW. My guess would be probably not. @JobberNationTV I dunno Lee was pretty vocal on his thoughts with WWE when he left and he’s not doing bad in AEW. My guess would be probably not.

AEW star Swerve Strickland recently opened up about Keith Lee's underwhelming run on the WWE main roster

During his recent appearance on Renee Paquette's The Sessions, Strickland spoke about his and Lee's stint in WWE.

He added that due to The Limitless One's health and personal issues, he never got a main-event run in the sports entertainment juggernaut:

"Me and Keith, we literally tagged on the indies before he got signed to WWE, and that was like 2017. He is someone who also has just as big of a chip on his shoulder as me because he was promised the world. Unfortunately for him, he got sick too, and it wasn't an easy just have some Robitussin and get up and go, no, he was like facing death. He was out of commission for a while, you know? So, I feel like he has a chip on his shoulder for his career and for personal reasons with his life, as well," said Strickland.

With Triple H at the helm of WWE's creative, it remains to be seen if Keith Lee is open to a move to the company in the future.

