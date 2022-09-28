Wrestling legend opens up about false rumors of top AEW star leaving for WWE under Triple H's regime

Malakai Black has been rumored to be leaving AEW for WWE under Triple H's creative vision. Hall of Famer Booker T recently shared his opinion on the situation and the potential reason behind the speculations.

Previous reports suggested that Black was granted his release by the Jacksonville-based promotion to focus on his well-being. Since then, The Dutch Destroyer's name has been linked to potential WWE returnees, considering his storied history with Hunter's NXT.

Black eventually debunked all the speculation about his AEW status on Instagram live, noting he was still under contract. He also clarified that he would take a hiatus before returning to the promotion in the future.

Giving his thoughts on The Hall of Fame show, Booker T felt that Malakai Black's alleged AEW release situation was blown out of proportion. He added that the story was created to generate noise because Black was deemed the "perfect candidate" to return to the sports entertainment giant.

"I think this is a story that just could've been made up just to create a buzz about another potential WWE guy coming back and leaving AEW. Perfect guy, Malakai Black," said Booker. [1:09:12 - 1:09:26]

Check out the clips from this episode:

Black's last AEW match was at the September 4 All Out event in Chicago, where he, Buddy Matthews, and Brody King were defeated by Sting, Darby Allin, and Miro in a Trios Match.

Former WWE personality Jim Cornette on Malakai Black's AEW run potentially being "stifled"

After reports of his alleged release, Malakai Black appeared at a wrestling event and said he just needed a few weeks or months to "recalibrate" himself. He followed up by releasing a statement on Instagram, stressing that he requested to take time off to attend to his personal setbacks.

Meanwhile, veteran WWE manager Jim Cornette speculated if Black was creatively restricted in AEW.

"He's [Malakai Black] speaking in circles and riddles, but if he has had private issues go on in his life, that is terrible. But, everybody else does too, right? (...) If that has caused him to want to step away from his current employment then that is fine too. But I think it may be a lot more of it is he might want to stay there at something he obviously chose to do and enjoys doing, unless they were in his mind f***ing him around or f***ing it up some kind of way," highlighted Cornette.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

#AEW #MalakaiBlack Malakai Black debunked the rumors of his release during an Instagram Live session. Malakai Black debunked the rumors of his release during an Instagram Live session.#AEW #MalakaiBlack https://t.co/PQsrVSgbUW

It remains to be seen when The Dutch Destroyer returns to All Elite Wrestling and potentially revives his eerie faction, House of Black, in the company. Meanwhile, Matthews and King will likely look to assert their dominance on fellow tandems in the coming months.

