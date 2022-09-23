WWE veteran comments on the possibility of AEW "f**king it up some kind of way" for Malakai Black prior to his release

AEW star Malakai Black's recent announcement of a hiatus has sparked an interesting comment from WWE veteran Jim Cornette.

The Dutch Destroyer's status in AEW was recently a topic of speculation, as fans were taken aback by him seemingly bidding farewell at All Out. Amidst rumors of him returning to WWE, Malakai released an official statement to clear the air. The statement revealed that he was taking time off for various personal reasons and would be back soon.

Reading through Malakai's statement on the latest episode of Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, the veteran noted the possibility of someone messing up the star's run in AEW.

"He's [Malakai Black] speaking in circles and riddles, but if he has had private issues go on in his life, that is terrible. But, everybody else does too, right? [...] If that has caused him to want to step away from his current employment then that is fine too. But I think it may be a lot more of it is he might want to stay there at something he obviously chose to do and enjoys doing, unless they were in his mind f**king him around or f**king it up some kind of way," said Cornette. (6:30 - 7:19)

As of now, it remains to be seen when the House of Black leader will be back in action.

Many fans thought that WWE would be a better fit for Malakai Black now

While the Dutch Destroyer is apparently on a hiatus and not thinking of moving to WWE, many in the pro wrestling community believe that he would flourish under Triple H's regime in WWE.

Furthermore, Malakai's five-year contract with AEW has been viewed as too long, with fans claiming that Tony Khan has already dropped the ball with his run.

TrussInGod91 @God91In @WrestlePurists Tony def flopped this one. Eventually Aleister Black aka Malaki Black will be back home in WWE @WrestlePurists Tony def flopped this one. Eventually Aleister Black aka Malaki Black will be back home in WWE

With Triple H shaking things up in the Stamford-based company, only time will tell if Malakai will ever consider rejoining his previous company.

Do you think Malakai Black should stay in AEW? Sound off in the comments below!

Please credit Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any of the above quotes.

A former WWE Champion says it's unfair to compare Triple H and Vince McMahon's regimes here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far