Jim Ross compares AEW's roster to WWE's Attitude Era roster

AEW color commentator Jim Ross recently disclosed on his Grilling JR podcast that the current AEW roster can rival any other roster ever in the wrestling industry.

AEW has pulled up their socks recently when it comes to updating the talent pool. Tony Khan's brand has poached the likes of CM Punk, Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson, who were some of the hottest free agents in the wrestling industry.

These latest signings have really boosted the brand value and ratings of AEW. Some of the latest AEW shows, such as All Out and Grand Slam, have struck the right chords with wrestling fans.

After the success of the Grand Slam, wrestling legend Jim Ross opened up about the quality of the current roster. He said he thought WWE's Attitude Era was the best roster that anybody has put out. But later, Ross disclosed that the current AEW roster has got what it takes to rival any roster in the history of pro-wrestling.

"When I look at this roster(AEW)... yeah, I thought that the attitude era roster was as well as good as any roster anybody has put together...I really do...But Boy! We are coming into an age here now at AEW where our roster are gonna rival any roster ever in televised pro wrestling. So lot to look forward to in that regard." said Jim Ross.

Jim Ross compared AEW All Out with WrestleMania 17

Jim Ross has been very vocal about how well AEW is doing. AEW All Out was one of the best pay-iews that the brand has ever put out. Jim Ross went on to compare All Out with WrestleMania 17 in terms of the emotions and feelings generated.

If your opinion says All Out was the best pay-per-view you ever saw, then that’s your opinion and you have the right to it. The only pay-per-view I had more fun, exhilarating and full of emotion and feels – and I’ve been involved in a lot of great shows – I think WrestleMania X-Seven was the closest thing that came to me for the emotional investment of that broadcast.

It looks like AEW is looking to sign more superstars and with momentum on their side, wrestlers will find the brand much more appealing.

Let's wait and see what more plans Tony Khan has up his sleeve that can make wrestling fans want to watch every episode of the show.

