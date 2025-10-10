Wrestling legend lists down possible reason behind AEW star Andrade's failed WWE run (Exclusive)

Former WWE United States Champion Andrade recently made his return to AEW, shocking the entire professional wrestling industry. The 35-year-old only left the Stamford-based promotion last month after he reportedly breached several of the company's wellness policies over the last year.
Wrestling veteran Teddy Long was recently asked about his thoughts on why Andrade's run with WWE didn't pan out as it was expected. El Idolo re-debuted in WWE at the 2024 Royal Rumble, but didn't make a lot of noise in his second run with the promotion.
Speaking on an episode of The Wrestling Time Machine on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Long said that Andrade's failed WWE run has got to do with the wrestler rather than the company. He speculated that El Idolo might be a difficult individual to do business with.
"It has something to do with the individual himself, now my thing I don't know Andrade, I've seen him work, he does an outstanding job in the ring, okay. I've heard him talk. I think his promos are good, but like I said, there may be something else for the man to keep bouncing back and forth like that, you know. There's something wrong somewhere, and it may be with him. He may be a guy that's kind of hard to do business with, you know what I mean, that we have those guys." Long said.
Andrade El Idolo created a lot of buzz after making his return to the promotion earlier this month. He attacked Kenny Omega following his match against The Young Bucks and Josh Alexander, establishing himself as a heel on the roster and aligning himself with the ever-growing Don Callis Family. He would be eager to win his first title with the promotion with Don Callis by his side.
