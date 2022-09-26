"Who's gonna beat this guy?" - Wrestling legend raises concern regarding AEW's decision to put world championship on Jon Moxley again

Wrestling legend Konnan has commented on Jon Moxley winning back the AEW World Championship against Bryan Danielson at Dynamite: Grand Slam.

After an intriguing battle between the two Blackpool Combat Club members, Moxley secured the win as Danielson failed to get out of a bulldog choke.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 OFFICIAL podcast, Konnan explained that Jon Moxley becoming world champion multiple times in the past has not spoken well of AEW's roster.

He also noted that there is no suitable contender for the former WWE Superstar right now.

"You know it doesn't say a lot for your roster. If the guy just got beat by a guy, They sent the guy home right after the match and the market correction here just put it right back on the guy he beat. I am like alright, so who's gonna be, who's gonna beat this guy. He doesn't really have a challenger right now unless Wardlow steps up or Miro steps up stuff like he does not have a challenger," said Konnan. (26:10-26:38)

EC3 praises Jon Moxley after AEW Championship win on Grand Slam Dynamite episode

Former WWE Superstar EC3 shared his thoughts on Jon Moxley after the latter's championship win last week.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 hailed the former Shield member for getting past the obstacles in his life. He also labeled Moxley a "franchise guy."

"Working with Jon, great. AEW? As long as he is happy coz I know he had some issues that'll lead to a lot of unhappiness. Conquered them, beautiful wife, child on top. He's a franchise guy for me in the wrestling world. So I watched the match. It was very good."

Jon Moxley's win this past week made him the only wrestler to win the belt three times in AEW's history. It would be interesting to see whom he goes up against next.

