"Fake bunch of bull**" - Wrestling legend slams Chris Jericho's recent comments

Wrestling legend Jim Cornette has taken a brutal shot at Chris Jericho over the latter's recent comments about barbed wire matches.

In an interview, Jericho discussed why deathmatches are good for professional wrestling. He opined that barbed wire matches make people understand that wrestling is not just fun and games.

To back up his statement, the former WWE Superstar also highlighted that he broke his nose during his recent barbed wire bout against Eddie Kingston.

During a recent episode of Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, the veteran explained that deathmatches are the opposite of what Chris Jericho thinks.

"No. Because I can understand it used to be. That's everytime you got a black eye, you got busted open, you got some stitches, what's a visual injury. What the old timers would say that it's good for business be people will be able to see that right on TV. Can't fake that," Cornette said.

The former manager continued:

"The problem is when they have this garbage matches and it's so obviously, visually, in front of you that this is some fake bunch of bulls*** they are co-operating with each other to do s*** that nobody would ever do, that doesn't look real, you can see the cooperation and it is bogged down to human stunt show," Cornette added. (1:40 onwards)

Will Chris Jericho have a barbed wire match again?

He has had two barbed wire matches in his career, with the first in 1993 for Canadian Rocky Mountain Wrestling. On a recent episode of AEW Dynamite, Y2J defeated Eddie Kingston in his second match with such stipulation.

On the Absolute Geek podcast at San Diego Comic-Con, the former World Heavyweight Champion jokingly mentioned that he would only compete in a barbed wire match after 30 years.

Chris Jericho is the leader of the Jericho Appreciation Society, which also comprises Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, Angelo Parker, Matt Menard, Sammy Guevara, Tay Conti, and Anna Jay. It remains to be seen who becomes the stable's next rivals.

