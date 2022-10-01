"Still got plenty of mileage" - Wrestling personality dismisses retirement claims; teases a match against WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair (Exclusive)

AEW star Saraya, formerly known as Paige in WWE, is known to come from a wrestling family, and even though her dad, Ricky Knight, might be in his seventies, he still wants to wrestle the sixteen-time world champion, Ric Flair.

Saraya made her surprise AEW debut at the "Grand Slam" edition of Dynamite at Arthur Ashe Stadium on September 21st to a thunderous ovation from the New York crowd, as it seemed at one point she was done with the business entirely.

The former WWE superstar was forced to retire in 2018 due to neck injuries, which was made even more heart-wrenching when her life story was turned into a movie a year later as "Fighting with my Family."

One of the interesting things about the movie was that her parents never gave up wrestling even as age caught up to them, and speaking in an exclusive interview with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Saraya's dad still has hopes of facing another man who doesn't seem to know what retirement means: Ric Flair.

"Well Julia [Saraya’s mum's real name] I think she’s still got plenty of mileage in her. [On them retiring] "That was a story put out, we’re both still competing. I’m still competing at 70 years old I’m still doing 150 shows a year, I’m coming to take on Ric Flair to show him who’s the man,” said Ricky Knight. [From 6:46 to 7:07].

Will Saraya's parents follow her to AEW? Will Ricky Knight ever achieve his dream of facing Ric Flair? Only time will tell!

Saraya's whole family has been wrestling their entire lives

If there was one thing that "Fighting with my Family" taught fans, it's that the Knight Family have been part of the business their entire lives!

Saraya's parents, Ricky Knight and Sweet Saraya, have both been wrestling since the late 80s and early 90s, years before Paige was born, and the family is still one of the most important families in British wrestling.

One of the highlights of their family is Saraya's younger brother, Ricky Knight Jr., who has quietly gone under the radar as one of the most impressive and consistent performers on the independent scene in Europe.

Saraya's younger brother was recently featured in one of the most important matches in the history of the British company, RevPro, where he defeated Will Ospreay to win the Undisputed British Heavyweight Championship, ending Ospreay's reign at a staggering 919 days.

