Wrestling promotion makes major revelation about highly sought-after free agent amid WWE and AEW rumors

An update on a top free agent's merchandise has been recently reported amid AEW and WWE rumors. The star being discussed is Kazuchika Okada.

For months now, reports of both major promotions trying to seize the Okada are being surfaced. His New Japan Pro-Wrestling contract expires at the end of January 2024.

As per recent dissemination, Pro Wrestling Tees has disclosed that all of Kazuchika Okada's merchandise will be removed. Pro-Wrestling Tees is a brand that supplies merch to both All Elite Wrestling and NJPW.

Also, NJPW took to Twitter and announced that The Rainmaker's merch would be removed from the site on February 1, 2024.

Expand Tweet

This could imply that he is WWE-bound as the Stamford-based promotion produces its merch. In hindsight, this could also mean he could get entirely new AEW merchandise.

Eric Bischoff thinks Kazuchika Okada is AEW-Bound

Many fans and veterans predicted that Kazuchika Okada would be a surprise entrant at the 2024 Royal Rumble. Now that the Rainmaker didn't show up at the event, fans believe he is heading toward Jacksonville-based promotion.

While speaking on his podcast 83 Weeks, Eric stated that the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion could be signing with Tony Khan's promotion in the future.

"You're not going to be able to come into WWE based on your success in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and what they've seen of you and be thrusted in a position like that," he said. "Based on what I've heard, because I know nothing, he's probably going to end up in AEW because jumping into the grind of WWE if you don't really want to move to the United States, phew, imagine it? We'll see, though," Eric Bischoff said.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see how things work for The Rainmaker in the end.

Which promotion do you think Okada will sign with? Let us know in the comments section below.

EC3 has called a former WWE star a LIAR. More details here