Wrestling veteran believes Triple H would not find AEW duo The Young Bucks suitable for popular WWE brand

Former professional wrestler Konnan has commented on whether AEW duo the Young Bucks would be a good fit in WWE.

The Young Bucks, comprising of Matt and Nick Jackson, are an established tag team in All Elite Wrestling. They are currently serving a suspension due to a reported backstage fight. After their suspension, a report came to light about the two sending "feelers" out to WWE to see if the promotion might be interested in signing them.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 Official podcast, Konnan highlighted that the duo's wrestling type differs a huge lot from WWE's structured style.

“I would be honest with you. I don’t know if Triple H would look at the Young Bucks and say that they got to go to the NXT first. Because they do not wrestle that structured WWE type style. They do a lot of weird spots that would never green light but actually you know maybe the agenting system there is more structure that it is in AEW. I do not know, they are small and they do a lot of stuff you will not see in a WWE match. But they can’t work that way though. I have seen them work with good psychology, selling a body part the whole match" (6:17-6:55)

However, the 58-year-old also pointed out things that could work in favor of the Young Bucks.

"Probably not. If they look at their work and think like if they put them on a dark match and they went out there and did their stuff instead of saying okay we are just going to do a good basic match here because the one thing they do have, that a lot of talent does not have in wrestling day, is that they do a lot of charismatic stuff in between the moves. They have a lot of personality which is definitely important." (7:16-7:40)

During their time in the company so far, they have won the AEW World Tag Team Championships twice and the Trios Championship once.

The Young Bucks were recently stripped off their AEW Trios Championships

The Young Bucks, along with Kenny Omega, defeated the Dark Order at All Out to win the inaugural AEW Trios Championship on September 4, 2022.

After the event, the winning trio got involved in a backstage brawl with CM Punk as the latter labeled them as "irresponsible EVPs" during the post-show media scrum. It was reported that the fight involved throwing chairs, punching and biting.

AEW president Tony Khan suspended all the stars involved in the fight and stripped Omega and Bucks of their newly-won titles. CM Punk also had his World Championship, which he won that day, taken away from him.

