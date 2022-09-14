"He was a little bit of a disrupter" - Wrestling veteran describes AEW star CM Punk's backstage attitude in WWE

Dutch Mantell recently spoke about CM Punk's time in WWE, presenting an interesting perspective about the latter's backstage demeanor.

The Second City Saint has been allegedly suspended from AEW following his verbal tirade at the All Out media scrum. Furthermore, he was also reportedly involved in a massive backstage brawl with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.

The unfortunate turn of events has seemingly opened a can of worms regarding Punk's past controversies. Mantell was asked about his experience sharing the locker room with Punk during their WWE tenure.

Speaking on an episode of Storytime with Dutch Mantell, the veteran stated that the former WWE Champion was apparently "aloof" in the company.

"When I knew Punk, he had already gone through his ROH stuff. And I guess he became fairly proficient at that. But somehow he got the news, WWE got news of this guy, CM Punk. But he was always aloof (...) Because I don't think he had a lot of, like, he had some guys around him, and he was a little bit of a disruptor, I think." (0:21 - 1:07)

You can check out the full video here:

The former WWE Champion is reportedly injured

As if the blowout from his enraged comments was not enough, CM Punk is allegedly recovering from an injury he picked up during his match at All Out 2022.

According to a recent report, The Second City Saint has already undergone surgery to treat his torn left tricep. While the procedure was successful, he is expected to take around eight months to recover.

Punk and The Elite were stripped of their championships following their alleged backstage altercation on September 4. Fans will have to wait and see what the future holds for the involved parties and if they return to the company soon.

Do you think CM Punk could have handled the backstage dispute better? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use quotes from here, please credit Storytime with Dutch Mantell and add a H/T backlinking to this article for the transcription.

What did Vince McMahon think of TNA as competition? Find out here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Pratik Singh