Wrestling Veteran Explains The Biggest Issue With Adam Copeland and Christian Reunion in AEW (Exclusive)

AEW is scheduled to host its upcoming pay-per-view, Forbidden Door, this weekend and has an extremely packed card for the event. One of the things fans are looking forward to seeing at the event is the much-awaited in-ring reunion of Adam Copeland and Christian Cage.

The duo, who recently reunited after being betrayed by their respective stablemates, will wrestle their first match as a team in over a decade at AEW's next PPV. However, wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently pointed out the biggest issue that he has with their reunion.

While talking on The Wrestling Outlaws on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Russo shared his views on their reunion being a legacy act. He stated that while he doesn't have a problem with it, he would like to see it become more than that in AEW.

"I don't have a problem with that, but if it were me, man, I wouldn't just rely on it being a legacy act. You know what I'm saying? Because like, then that's all it is. And let's face it, it's a legacy act, 25 years later, they're going to be former shells of themselves," Russo said. [From 3:38 onwards]

He added that he would like to see a new story being made from this reunion rather than just being thrown together because they used to be a team.

"What I would really try to do is add a new wrinkle to it. I would try to have a story, and I would try to have a new purpose to it rather than, okay, they wrestled 25 years ago and here they are again. You know what I'm saying? I would want to be a little bit more creative to make it mean something more than just the legacy act," he added. [From 3:53 onwards]

Cope and Christian were scheduled to face Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian at AEW Forbidden Door 2025. However, on the go-home episode of Dynamite before the big event, Wayne, who had suffered a broken foot, was replaced by a returning Killswitch.

