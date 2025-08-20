AEW makes a huge announcement on Cope and Christian Cage's future after blockbuster reunion

AEW stars Adam Copeland and Christian Cage have a long and elaborate history. Their careers are intertwined, and they have held the WWE World Tag Team Championship a staggering nine times together. Both wrestlers have also achieved immense success in All Elite Wrestling.Cope and Cage were initially rivals in the Jacksonville-based company. However, they have settled their differences. They had an emotional reunion on Dyamite last week, and they are scheduled to lock horns with Kip Sabian and Nick Wayne in tag team action at Forbidden Door 2025. Interestingly, AEW recently announced that the two legends will be interviewed by Tony Schiavone on the upcoming episode of Dynamite.&quot;Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite 8/7c, TBS + HBO Max TOMORROW @TonySchiavone24 Interviews Adam Copeland + Christian Cage LIVE @RatedRCope + @Christian4Peeps reunited last week, + they’ll team for the first time in over a decade Sunday at #ForbiddenDoor! They’ll speak live TOMORROW!&quot;Hopefully, the former Edge and Cage will defeat Sabian and Wayne at Forbidden Door and challenge for the All Elite Wrestling World Tag Team Title someday. Only time will tell what the future holds for this duo.Former AEW TNT Champion Christian Cage on how he managed to stay friends with Adam CopelandIn the world of professional wrestling, longtime friends falling out is a common phenomenon. However, Cage and the WWE Hall of Famer's friendship has only gotten stronger with time.In a 2023 interview with the Swerve City Podcast, the former TNT Champion jokingly said that he tried to end their friendship, but Cope keeps coming back to him.&quot;The reality is I just can't shake the guy. Believe me, I've tried [laughs] but he keeps coming back,&quot; said Christian Cage. [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]Christian Cage and Adam Copeland became friends when they were in sixth grade. Both are huge assets for the Tony Khan-led company, and fans want them to become World Tag Team Champions in the company before retiring.