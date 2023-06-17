Wrestling veteran recalls AEW star Chris Jericho making it hard for him to adjust in WWE 

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam is one of the most accomplished superstars in the business. His climb to the top of the mountain came in 2006 at ECW's One Night Stand Pay-Per-View, where he defeated John Cena to become the WWE Champion.

RVD was one of the superstars who transitioned from ECW to WWE in 2001 during the Invasion Angle and instantly became one of the top stars on Monday Night RAW.

Though it is rare to hear any complaints about Van Dam's behavior or problems with the roster backstage, In the recent episode of K100, the Hall of Famer opened up on how top AEW star and then fellow WWE Superstar Chris Jericho was surprised when he discussed how The Ocho made it hard for him to adjust in the roster.

"He [Chris Jericho] was surprised first time he heard that when I had done an interview and I just said, 'You know, he made it hard for me to adjust,'" Van Dam said. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Despite these comments by ECW legend, Chris Jericho and Rob Van Dam have crossed paths many times and delivered the most memorable and exciting matches.

WWE Hall of Famer on how he felt when Shane McMahon used his move without permission

Rob Van Dam recently shared his thoughts on Shane McMahon using the Van Terminator in WWE.

McMahon took the Van Terminator and renamed it Coast-to-Coast. The move is executed by placing your opponent in a seated position in the corner of the ring, climbing up the turnbuckle, and launching feet first into the rival.

During an episode of 1 of a Kind with RVD, the veteran said it does not bother him that Shane McMahon uses his move and stated how the fans are unaware that he created the maneuver in the first place.

"Never mad, no," RVD stated. "When I saw it, it wasn't a positive stroke. It was kinda like, oh, now everyone's gonna think he created that move. It was just like that. The ones that know know. I was like, man, a lot more people are gonna see him do it." [From 0:13 – 0:36]

Rob Van Dam added that many promoters, including some within the Stamford-based company referred to the maneuver as Coast-to-Coast when they asked him to perform the move.

