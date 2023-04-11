Wrestling veteran reveals how Tony Khan possibly stopped a major WWE deal (Exclusive)

Tony Khan might receive a lot of online backlash when fans believe his booking isn't sound, but AEW is currently the only promotion big enough to take WWE on. Recently, Vince Russo revealed how Khan got the opportunity to establish All Elite Wrestling.

Before AEW, TNA was considered WWE's official competitor. But despite both promotions' efforts, WCW was arguably a far bigger threat to WWE. Khan, who is a fan of WCW, has had many of his decisions compared to the now-defunct promotion.

During the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo claimed that Khan would still have created AEW even if WCW was still around today.

"Yeah, because Tony Khan loves it. And it doesn't matter if they lose money, that's not even part of the equation. How it really happened bro, how AEW really went down was Tony Khan went to some high fluent party in Beverley Hills or something and the head of TNT was there." (24:50 onward).

Russo continued, revealing that TNT allegedly planned to buy the television rights to WWE:

"He had a conversation with Tony Khan about [how] they were going to try to get the television rights for WWE. They were just about to throw a bid in the hat. And Tony said 'wait a minute, what if I could produce you a wrestling company?' And then it was at that point that Tony went to Cody and the Bucks and what they were doing and that was the proposal he made to TNT." (25:31 onwards).

While Khan has hired less wrestling talent this year, he's been staffing up the corporate side of the promotion. According to a recent report, Tony has now hired former WWE HR employee Adam Hopkins.

FTR's Dax Harwood recently opened up about deciding to stay with Tony Khan over going back to WWE

Many fans were deadset on the idea that FTR would be returning to WWE after their AEW contracts expired. These fans were recently shocked to see the Top Guys recapture the tag team championships and officially re-sign with the promotion instead.

During a recent episode of the FTR with Dax, Harwood addressed the fans who believed that the duo had strongarmed Tony Khan into re-signing them this past Wednesday.

"I said on the podcast months ago, we knew what we wanted to do and everything was getting fine-tuned. We knew way before Vince came back in charge what was going to happen. Yes, we have re-signed with AEW.” (H/T: Fightful)

Despite what fans would like to believe, it seems that Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have a good relationship with Tony Khan and aren't going anywhere anytime soon.

