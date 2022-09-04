"Prematurely aged f**k that can't work" - Wrestling veteran savagely dismisses comparison between Jon Moxley and WWE Hall of Famer

Jim Cornette recently expressed his utmost disagreement concerning the comparisons between AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk.

Funk is a well-known innovator of hardcore wrestling and was a former world champion in ECW and NWA. "The Funker" also competed in some of the most brutal death-matches in Japan in the 1990s.

Like Funk, Moxley also employs a hardcore wrestling style and was once involved in an Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch. It happened at the Revolution 2021 event against then-AEW World Champion Kenny Omega.

During the latest edition of Cornette's Drive Thru, Cornette quickly dismissed any comparisons between Moxley and Funk. The legendary manager claimed that the WWE Hall of Famer was more intimidating and believable than the AEW World Champion.

The WWE veteran added that if The Purveyor of Violence manages to last five decades in active competition, then the comparisons between him and The Funker will apply.

"Terry Funk was Terry Funk. Jon 'Plumber' Moxley is a not very intimidating, balding middle-aged looking, prematurely aged f**k that can't work and has no psychology and does good promos if you can overlook the fact that here's this bum off the street talking like he's a goddamn vampire and a mass murderer. Sorry, ain't no Terry Funk there; if Moxley last 50 years in the wrestling business, let me know, then he's Terry Funk," Cornette said. [from 5:58 - 6:39]

Watch the episode here:

Cornette also indicated that Moxley wasn't intimidating at all and that he was just playing a role by trying to be Terry Funk.

WWE legend Mick Foley names Jon Moxley as his MVP

While Jim Cornette has always been critical of Jon Moxley, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently heaped praise on the current AEW World Champion.

During his podcast, Foley picked Moxley as his wrestling "MVP" this year. The Hardcore Legend claimed that The Purveyor of Violence's hard work and versatility reminded him of the legendary Harley Race.

"I would say Moxley is my MVP at this point in the year. Just for what his presence on TV has meant. Coming back from rehabilitation and willing to go anywhere and work any style. That reminds me of the Harley Races, the traveling champion of old. I would put Moxley up there as my male MVP."

Moxley's world championship reign will face a daunting task as he faces CM Punk in a rematch tomorrow at All Out 2022. He will also have to overcome massive odds as the title showdown will emanate in Chicago, Illinois, Punk's home turf.

What do you think of the comparisons between Jon Moxley and WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

